Bayer (BAY) Announces Enrollment Of First U.S. Patient In Phase III Trials Of Vilaprisan In Uterine Fibroids

WHIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer announced that the first U.S. patient has been enrolled in ASTEROID (Assess Safety and Efficacy of Vilaprisan in Subjects with UTERine FibrOIDs) a Phase III clinical trial program assessing the safety and efficacy of vilaprisan, an oral and selective progesterone receptor modulator (SPRM), in women with symptomatic uterine fibroids.1,2



"Bayer has a rich legacy in women's health research, and we are dedicated to investigating vilaprisan as a potential medical treatment option for women with symptomatic uterine fibroids," said Dario Mirski, M.D., Bayer's senior vice president and head of medical affairs for the Americas. "The initiation of this trial reinforces our ongoing commitment to finding innovative solutions for women suffering from gynecological conditions."

Uterine fibroids, also known as leiomyomas, are the most common benign uterine tumors in women of reproductive age.3 A U.S. study estimates that more than 80% of African American women and nearly 70% of Caucasian women may develop uterine fibroids by age 50.4 It is estimated that 20% to 50% of women with uterine fibroids may experience symptoms.5 The two most common symptoms of uterine fibroids for which women seek treatment are abnormal uterine bleeding (including heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding) and pelvic pressure.6

Treatment options depend on the size, number and location of the tumors as well as the patient's age and desire to maintain fertility.5 To date, there are no FDA-approved drug therapies for heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.7 Surgical management, such as hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) and myomectomy (removal of the fibroids), remains the main course of action for the treatment of patients with symptomatic uterine fibroids.8 According to a survey in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, 79% of women indicated it was important to have a uterine fibroids treatment option that did not involve invasive surgery.9



"Uterine fibroids represent a great unmet medical need in gynecology as there are limited treatment options," said James Segars, M.D., ASTEROID lead investigator and director of the Division of Reproductive Science and Women's Health Research at the Johns Hopkins Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics. "The enrollment of the first U.S. patient in this Phase III trial program represents a major step forward in better understanding vilaprisan as a potential non-surgical option for women suffering from uterine fibroid symptoms, including heavy menstrual bleeding."



About ASTEROID Phase III Clinical Trial Program

The ASTEROID (Assess Safety and Efficacy of Vilaprisan in Subjects with UTERine FibrOIDs) Phase III clinical study program will include several studies to investigate the efficacy and safety of vilaprisan 2 mg in patients with symptomatic uterine fibroids.1,10 The program aims to screen more than 1,400 women and randomize 750 patients at up to 240 centers in the U.S. Efficacy measures of the trial program will include the effect on heavy menstrual bleeding (amenorrhea rate, controlled bleeding) and reduction in fibroid size.11

About Vilaprisan

Vilaprisan is a selective progesterone receptor modulator (SPRM), which is currently in clinical development for the oral treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids.2 Progesterone, a naturally occurring hormone in the body, is critical to the development of the fibroid.8 Vilaprisan is thought to work by binding to the progesterone receptor and modulating its activity.

About Gynecology at Bayer

Bayer is committed to delivering Science For A Better Life by advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments. Women's health, including family planning and menopause management, has been at the center of Bayer's gynecology franchise for many years. Today, our research efforts focus on finding new treatment options for gynecological diseases with a high medical need, such as uterine fibroids, which affect a large number of women in our society. The gynecology franchise at Bayer includes several investigational compounds in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development. Together, these projects reflect the company's approach to research, which prioritizes targets and pathways with the potential to alter the way that gynecological diseases are treated.

