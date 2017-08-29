Affordable Dentures & Implants To Open In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C., Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollis Lee Jones, DDS has announced the grand opening of the newest affiliated Affordable Dentures & Implants® practice in Gastonia, scheduled for Thursday, August 31http://www.affordabledentures.com/office/leesburg. The dental practice is located at 3860 W. Franklin Blvd. This practice opening marks North Carolina's twelfth practice in the Affordable Dentures & Implants® affiliated network.

As part of its grand opening, Dr. Jones' practice will be offering 10 percent off all dentures through Tuesday, Oct. 31. Patients can find and print the offer on the Affordable Dentures & Implants® website. The printed coupon must be printed at time of initial payment and cannot be combined with any other coupon or discount.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recognizes Gaston County as one several North Carolina counties considered "dental health professional shortage areas." According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 35 million Americans are missing all their teeth on one or both arches. The Gastonia practice aims to increase local patient access to critically-needed tooth replacement services by offering free consultations and x-rays for new patients.

Dr. Jones' affiliated practice providing Affordable Dentures & Implants® delivers tooth replacement care including dentures, extractions and dental implants at affordable fees. The practice features its own on-site dental lab, which adds convenience and value for patients. The practice opens at 8:00 a.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, or to make an appointment, patients may call the practice at 1-800-DENTURE (1-800-336-8873).

