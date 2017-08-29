NeuroMetrix (NURO) Teams Up With U.S. Pain Foundation To Raise Awareness Of Chronic Pain

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In recognition of Pain Awareness Month this September, NeuroMetrix, Inc.
(Nasdaq: NURO) is partnering with the U.S.
Pain Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving those
who live with pain conditions and their providers, to raise awareness of
the issues impacting the chronic pain community. During September,
NeuroMetrix will donate a portion of sales of the company’s Quell®
Wearable Pain Relief Technology™ to the U.S. Pain Foundation.
“By building awareness for this community and the treatment
options that are available to them, we can help to increase access to
quality care and empower those living in pain.”
Through this partnership, NeuroMetrix will also offer a limited edition
Quell Pain Awareness Bundle, featuring educational materials and a Pain
Warrior bracelet from U.S. Pain. In addition to the Starter Kit
collaboration, participants in the U.S. Pain Foundation’s “30-Day
Challenge” social media campaign will have an opportunity to win
prizes, including a Quell device, during the month of September.
“Although a third of Americans are living with chronic pain, those
outside of this community often struggle to understand its significant
and varied impact,” said Shai Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of
NeuroMetrix. “This month, together with the U.S. Pain Foundation, we
hope to bring greater visibility to the devastating effects of chronic
pain as part of our mission to enable those living with pain to reclaim
their lives. They can’t do it alone, and as we help in providing new
technology solutions for widespread pain relief, we also strive to
empathize and give those with chronic pain a greater voice.”
“We are committed to educating the public about drug-free, alternative
treatments for chronic pain, making this partnership with NeuroMetrix a
natural fit,” said Paul Gileno, President and Founder of the U.S. Pain
As part of its Pain Awareness Month initiatives, NeuroMetrix will launch
a four-week series on its blog, LivingQuell,
to dig deeper into the issues surrounding the chronic pain community and
share new data revealed from a survey the company issued in partnership
with BackerNation.
Weekly topics will cover a variety of issues, including the cost of
living with pain and the ripple effects of pain. LivingQuell was
launched earlier this year to provide an online resource for people
affected by chronic pain - as well as the rapidly growing user base of
the company's Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology.
Those interested in purchasing a limited edition Pain Awareness Quell
Starter Kit Bundle in September should visit Quellrelief.com
About Quell
Quell is designed for millions of people suffering from chronic pain.
The advanced wearable device is lightweight and can be worn during the
day while active, and at night while sleeping. It has been cleared by
the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. In a
recent study, 81% of Quell users reported an improvement in their
chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly
via the Quell Relief app. Quell also offers advanced health tracking
relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and
gait. Quell was the winner of the 2016 SXSW (South by Southwest)
Innovation Award for Best Wearable Technology. Quell is available at
select healthcare professionals and retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for
more information.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage,
innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and
digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic
pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is
Quell, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain.
Quell is integrated into a digital health platform that helps patients
optimize their therapy and decrease the impact of chronic pain on their
quality of life. The company also markets DPNCheck®, a rapid
point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common
long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. The company maintains an
active research effort and has several pipeline programs. The company is
located in Waltham, Massachusetts and was founded as a spinoff from the
Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology in 1996. For more
information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.
About the U.S. Pain Foundation
U.S. Pain Foundation is a
501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living
with chronic conditions that cause pain. With a mission to empower,
support, inform, and advocate at the state and federal level, U.S. Pain
focuses on protecting patient rights, enhancing access to effective
care, advancing research, reducing stigma, and promoting emotional and
physical wellness.