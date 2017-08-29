NeuroMetrix (NURO) Teams Up With U.S. Pain Foundation To Raise Awareness Of Chronic Pain

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In recognition of Pain Awareness Month this September, NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) is partnering with the U.S. Pain Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving those who live with pain conditions and their providers, to raise awareness of the issues impacting the chronic pain community. During September, NeuroMetrix will donate a portion of sales of the company’s Quell® Wearable Pain Relief Technology™ to the U.S. Pain Foundation.

“By building awareness for this community and the treatment options that are available to them, we can help to increase access to quality care and empower those living in pain.”

Through this partnership, NeuroMetrix will also offer a limited edition Quell Pain Awareness Bundle, featuring educational materials and a Pain Warrior bracelet from U.S. Pain. In addition to the Starter Kit collaboration, participants in the U.S. Pain Foundation’s “30-Day Challenge” social media campaign will have an opportunity to win prizes, including a Quell device, during the month of September.

“Although a third of Americans are living with chronic pain, those outside of this community often struggle to understand its significant and varied impact,” said Shai Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix. “This month, together with the U.S. Pain Foundation, we hope to bring greater visibility to the devastating effects of chronic pain as part of our mission to enable those living with pain to reclaim their lives. They can’t do it alone, and as we help in providing new technology solutions for widespread pain relief, we also strive to empathize and give those with chronic pain a greater voice.”

“We are committed to educating the public about drug-free, alternative treatments for chronic pain, making this partnership with NeuroMetrix a natural fit,” said Paul Gileno, President and Founder of the U.S. Pain Foundation. “By building awareness for this community and the treatment options that are available to them, we can help to increase access to quality care and empower those living in pain.”

As part of its Pain Awareness Month initiatives, NeuroMetrix will launch a four-week series on its blog, LivingQuell, to dig deeper into the issues surrounding the chronic pain community and share new data revealed from a survey the company issued in partnership with BackerNation. Weekly topics will cover a variety of issues, including the cost of living with pain and the ripple effects of pain. LivingQuell was launched earlier this year to provide an online resource for people affected by chronic pain - as well as the rapidly growing user base of the company's Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology.

Those interested in purchasing a limited edition Pain Awareness Quell Starter Kit Bundle in September should visit Quellrelief.com

About Quell

Quell is designed for millions of people suffering from chronic pain. The advanced wearable device is lightweight and can be worn during the day while active, and at night while sleeping. It has been cleared by the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. In a recent study, 81% of Quell users reported an improvement in their chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell Relief app. Quell also offers advanced health tracking relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and gait. Quell was the winner of the 2016 SXSW (South by Southwest) Innovation Award for Best Wearable Technology. Quell is available at select healthcare professionals and retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is Quell, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. Quell is integrated into a digital health platform that helps patients optimize their therapy and decrease the impact of chronic pain on their quality of life. The company also markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. The company maintains an active research effort and has several pipeline programs. The company is located in Waltham, Massachusetts and was founded as a spinoff from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology in 1996. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.

About the U.S. Pain Foundation

U.S. Pain Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living with chronic conditions that cause pain. With a mission to empower, support, inform, and advocate at the state and federal level, U.S. Pain focuses on protecting patient rights, enhancing access to effective care, advancing research, reducing stigma, and promoting emotional and physical wellness.