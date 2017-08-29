 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
CEL-SCI (CVM) Extends The Expiration Date Of Series DD And Series EE Warrants Issued In December 2016



8/29/2017 8:54:05 AM

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) announces that it is extending the expiration date of its Series DD and Series EE warrants to December 1, 2017 (close of business). The Series DD and Series EE warrants were issued as part of a financing on December 8, 2016. Following the Company’s reverse split in June 2017, twenty-five (25) Series DD and Series EE warrants will be required to purchase one share at an exercise price of $4.50. All other terms of the warrants have remained the same.

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI's work is focused on finding the best way to activate the immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases. The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and in/near Baltimore, Maryland.

