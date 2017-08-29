TapImmune (TPIV) To Provide Second Quarter 2017 Business Update Conference Call And Webcast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of immunotherapies targeting women's cancers, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to provide a corporate and clinical update for the Second quarter 2017.

Reserve Your Seat: Register Today

The event will be webcast live via the Internet on:

August 31, 2017

4:30 PM ET

Click Here to register today, or visit https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1651/22470.

Day-of Call-in Information:

To access the live conference call, dial:

(855) 238-2333 (U.S.)

(412) 317-5215 (International)

To access the live audio webcast, visit the Events section of the TapImmune website http://tapimmune.com/events/. The webcast will also be archived for 90 days beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET, on August 31, 2017.

About TapImmune Inc.

TapImmune, Inc. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer, including metastasis, and infectious disease. The company's peptide or nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutics, comprise one or multiple naturally processed epitopes (NPEs) designed to comprehensively stimulate a patient's killer T-cells, helper T-cells and to restore or further augment antigen presentation by using proprietary nucleic acid-based expression systems. The company's technologies may be used as stand-alone medications or in combination with current treatment modalities.

For additional information, please call toll­ free at 1­866­359­7541 or visit: https://tapimmune.com/

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release concerning the Company's expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are by their nature subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those stored in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings which are available through EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tapimmune-to-provide-second-quarter-2017-business-update-conference-call-and-webcast-300510397.html

