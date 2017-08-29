Todos Medical Appoints Dr. Meir Silver As Vice President Of Clinical Research And Regulatory Affairs

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an innovative healthcare company focused on the development of a low-cost, reliable and accessible method for the early detection of cancer, announced today the appointment of Dr. Meir Silver to the role of Vice President of Clinical Research and Regulatory Affairs.

"Meir joins our team at a pivotal moment for the Company, as we are working to bring what we believe is a truly game-changing method for the early detection of cancer to the breast and colon cancer patient populations around the world," said Rami Zigdon, Todos Medical Co-Founder and CEO. "Meir is a renowned industry expert with a deep knowledge of regulatory strategy and clinical research, and we believe that his work for the Company in both Israel and the U.S. will help to guide Todos Medical to a successful future."

Dr. Silver brings over 30 years of experience in the healthcare and life sciences industries to Todos Medical, with a focus on clinical research and regulatory affairs. This appointment highlights a key transition point for the Company's growth strategy, which consists of increasing awareness and funding, completing clinical trials, receiving regulatory approval and bringing to market Todos Medical's core technology: the Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis (TBIA).

"My mission in joining the Todos Medical team is to help shepherd the Company through the commercialization of its unique and innovative blood test for detecting early-stage cancer," added Dr. Silver. "This is a particularly exciting time for the Company, as early studies have already shown high sensitivity and specificity from identifying immunological signatures by means of FTIR spectroscopy. Most importantly, our blood test has the potential to improve early cancer detection and increase survival."

Dr. Silver has extensive experience in clinical research, specifically in oncology, having served as Vice President, Clinical Affairs, at Azimuth Therapy, Ltd.; Vice President, Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, at DOBI Medical International; Senior Scientist and Director of Business Development at Bioclinica; Manager, Research Collaborations, at Siemens Medical Systems and Project Coordinator at Philips Medical Systems.

Additionally, Dr. Silver serves as a consultant for MDI Consultants, a U.S.-based regulatory affairs company, as well as for Oramed, providing guidance on clinical trials. Dr. Silver has also co-authored over 40 peer-reviewed articles and presentations, including articles published in Nature and Physical Review.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical is focused on developing an innovative, low cost, reliable and accessible early-cancer detection blood test. The Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis (TBIA) method makes up the foundation of the Company's core technology for the early detection of cancer by blood test. Todos Medical's initial focus is on the detection of breast and colon cancers using IVD tests which the Company believes will offer major advances over the current standards of care. The Company's pipeline includes plans to develop additional tests for other types of cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit, www.todosmedical.com.

