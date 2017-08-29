Publicis Health CEO Joins electroCore's Board Of Directors

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- electroCore, a neuroscience and technology company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through technological advancement, today announced that Nick Colucci, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Publicis Health, has been elected to join electroCore's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"Nick brings more than 30 years of experience across important life sciences and communications industries; he is a true leader and visionary in the field," said Francis R. Amato, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. "We are thrilled to welcome him, appreciate his willingness to serve as a director and look forward to benefitting from his expert insight and counsel."

Mr. Colucci, who has served as Publicis Health CEO since May 2007, previously worked as the company's Chief Operating Officer and joined in 2000 as President. His experience spans both the client and agency sides of the communications business. Prior to joining Publicis, Mr. Colucci served as the Vice President of Marketing & Sales at EyeSys Technologies and Marketing Director at Roche. In addition to his current role, Mr. Colucci leads key initiatives for the Coalition for Healthcare Communication, an industry trade association, and serves on the board of the American Heart Association of New York. He is also a passionate advocate for inclusion and gender parity. His leadership and continuous efforts have resulted in numerous accolades, such as multiple inclusions in PharmaVOICE's "100 Most Inspiring People," and the "Superhero of Heart and Stroke" Award from the American Heart Association. In addition to his extensive relevant professional experience, Mr. Colucci also has a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience from the University of Rochester and a Masters of Business Administration from Loyola University Maryland.

Reese Terry, co-founder and former CEO of Cyberonics, Inc., who joined the electroCore Board of Directors in 2013 is stepping down.

"Reese's guidance the last four years has been paramount to electroCore's ability to successfully grow as a leader in vagus nerve stimulation," said J.P. Errico, Founder, Principal Investor and Chief Science & Strategy Officer of electroCore. "We thank him for his time and dedication."

electroCore's Board of Directors consists of senior executives from the business, pharma, medical devices and medicine sectors. Members of the Board include Francis R. Amato, CEO of electroCore; J.P. Errico, Founder, Principal Investor and Chief Science & Strategy Officer of electroCore; Thomas J. Errico, MD, Founder and Principal Investor; Kathryn K. Theofilos, Esquire, Founder and Principal Investor; Peter Staats, MD; David Rubin, Ph.D.; Trevor Moody; and Jim Tullis.

About electroCore

electroCore, LLC is a U.S.-based neuroscience and technology company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through technological advancement and focused on developing non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy for the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology, inflammation, and metabolic syndrome. The company's initial target is the treatment of primary headaches (migraine and cluster headache) and the associated chronic co-morbidities of gastric motility, psychiatric, sleep, and pain disorders that drive disproportionately large direct and indirect costs within the healthcare system and society.

