Luminex (LMNX) And Sutter Health Collaborate To Improve Patient Care

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX), and Sutter Health, a not-for-profit health system in Northern California, today announced a collaboration to help advance patient care by improving the health network's ability to quickly and accurately diagnose a range of conditions, including Cystic Fibrosis, gastrointestinal illness, and respiratory tract infections.

Using a full suite of Luminex molecular diagnostic systems, the Sutter Health Shared Laboratory can process lab samples from across the Sutter Health network. The Luminex panels-- including xTAG® Cystic Fibrosis, ARIES® HSV, and VERIGENE® Respiratory Pathogens Flex tests--allow for more rapid detection of multiple genetic mutations or infectious agents, shortening the diagnosis timeframe for patients and helping to eliminate unnecessary diagnostic procedures.

"We began integrating Luminex products into our Sutter Health labs last year, starting with the xTAG Cystic Fibrosis assay," said Jennifer Schiffgens, vice president, Operations for Sutter Health Shared Laboratory. "We have since added others, including the ARIES® System, and are in the process of bringing the VERIGENE System online. The flexibility of the VERIGENE system enables us to customize our panel, while reducing costs for the lab and the patient."

Todd Bennett, Senior VP of Global Sales and Customer Operations at Luminex, commented: "We are delighted with our partnership with Sutter Health and believe it demonstrates the power of our broad molecular testing portfolio. We are pleased to support Sutter Health's goal of improving patient care."

About ARIES® Systems

ARIES® Systems are sample to answer molecular diagnostic systems designed to increase laboratory efficiency, ensure result accuracy, and fit seamlessly into today's lean laboratory environment. ARIES® uses internal barcode scanning and other advanced features to minimize operator errors. Independent modules support from one to six cassettes, allowing for both STAT and batch testing of IVD assays and laboratory developed tests (LDTs) with MultiCode® Reagents when using a universal assay protocol. An integrated touchscreen PC eliminates the need for a separate computer, standalone keyboard, and mouse, maximizing valuable bench space. Learn more: http://www.luminexcorp.com/clinical/instruments/aries/

About the VERIGENE® System

The VERIGENE System enables clinicians to rapidly identify the pathogens responsible for some of the most complex, costly, and deadly infectious diseases, without relying on time-consuming culture methods. The first sample to answer system cleared for molecular diagnosis of bloodstream infections, VERIGENE provides cost-effective bacterial identification and antibiotic resistance determination directly from positive blood culture bottles up to 48 hours faster than conventional methods. Learn more: http://www.luminexcorp.com/clinical/instruments/the-verigene-system/

About Luminex Corporation

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

Statements made in this release that express Luminex's or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the available market and customer acceptance for ARIES®, future revenue growth anticipated for ARIES®, and the development, testing and regulatory approval progress of our pipeline products, including ARIES® related assays. The words "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipates", "confident", "will", "could", "should", and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that the Company's actual results or performance could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Luminex's actual results or performance to differ materially include risks and uncertainties relating to, among others, our ability to launch products on time, the timing of regulatory approvals, the outcome of clinical trials as well as the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Luminex's Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Luminex as of the date of this press release, and Luminex expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Luminex's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health was named one of the nation's top five large health systems in 2016 thanks to its integrated network of physician, employee and volunteer pioneersmore than 60,000 people strong. Rooted in Sutter Health's not-for-profit mission, these team members partner to deliver exceptional care that feels personal. From physician offices to hospitals to outpatient care centers and home services, they proudly support and learn from the more than 3 million people in their carenearly 1 percent of the U.S. population, in one of the most diverse and innovative regions in the world. Sutter pioneers adopt new technologies, make novel discoveries and embrace creative thinking to help patients and communities achieve their best health. From its street nurse program that provides check-ups for homeless people, to telemedicine-aided specialist consultations, to walk-in care clinics, to smart glass technology, the Sutter Health team goes beyond traditional models to make care more convenient and to nurture and empower people throughout their medical journey.

For more information about the Sutter Health network visit: sutterhealth.org | facebook.com/sutterhealth | youtube.com/sutterhealth | twitter.com/sutterhealth.

