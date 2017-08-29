BloodCenter of Wisconsin Launches Breakthrough FDA Approved Leukemia Test

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- BloodCenter of Wisconsin's Diagnostic Laboratories, part of Versiti, is the first to offer testing using Abbott Laboratories' RealTime IDH2 assay that identifies specific gene mutations in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). BloodCenter's breakthrough offering, which follows Abbott's recent approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, helps to deliver new and more effective treatments to patients with relapsed and refractory AML.

BloodCenter's test, IDH2 Abbott RealTime PCR, is more sensitive to detecting the IDH2 genetic mutation found in patients' blood and bone marrow samples. The method detects single nucleotide variants (SNVs) coding nine IDH2 R140 and R172 mutations in patients' DNA. With a five-day turnaround time, this test helps identify AML patients that could benefit from new treatments, including the recently FDA approved drug called IDHIFA®.

According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 21,000 people will be diagnosed with AML this year and more than 10,000 patients will die due to the disease. Between 8 percent and 19 percent of AML patients have IDH2 mutations.

"This new test is an exciting addition to BloodCenter's molecular oncology diagnostics portfolio. Through our collaboration with Abbott, we can continue to help provide better treatment options and outcomes for AML patients," said Dr. Matthew Anderson, M.D., Ph.D., VP and medical director of the Diagnostic Laboratories at BloodCenter of Wisconsin. "This test will help physicians to provide more customized treatment for patients, and is another example of how BloodCenter is advancing precision medicine in our areas of expertise."

About BloodCenter of Wisconsin

BloodCenter of Wisconsin, part of Versiti, is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., that specializes in blood services, esoteric diagnostic testing, organ, tissue and stem cell donation, medical services and leading-edge research. We advance patient care by delivering life-saving solutions grounded in unparalleled medical and scientific expertise. The collective efforts of Versiti affiliates result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide. For more information, visit www.bcw.edu and www.versiti.org.

