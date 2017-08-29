ImmunogenX Announces Publication Of New Latiglutenase Analyses In Digestive Disease & Science

Statistically significant symptom improvement recognized by peers
“Latiglutenase Improves Symptoms in Seropositive Celiac Disease Patients
while on a Gluten-Free Diet” in Digestive Diseases & Sciences (Full
reference: Syage JA, Murray JA, Green PHR, Khosla C. Dig Dis Sci (2017)
62:2428-2432; DOI 10.1007/s10620-017-4687-7).
These results are based on the recent ALV003-1221 trial for
while on a Gluten-Free Diet”
These results are based on the recent ALV003-1221 trial for
latiglutenase (CeliAction® Study), which reported, as a
secondary endpoint, statistically significant improvement in certain
symptoms for celiac disease (CD) patients on latiglutenase. Post hoc
analysis affirmed a linear dose dependence for abdominal pain, bloating,
tiredness, and constipation for patients who entered the trial
seropositive for antibody markers of CD despite being on a gluten-free
diet. This analysis also showed reduction in symptoms relative to
placebo for the higher doses ranging from 32% to 54%.
The evident benefit of latiglutenase has recently received significant
recognition by being selected as a lecture presentation (top 5% of
contributions) at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) in May 2017, the largest
gastroenterology meeting in the world. These results will also be
presented at the International Celiac Disease Symposium in India in
September 2017.
Dr. Jennifer Sealey-Voyksner, CSO, commented: “The CeliAction trial is
the largest therapeutic trial conducted for celiac disease to date and
showed that latiglutenase can attenuate symptoms of celiac disease in
patients who remain seropositive. This subclass of patients represents
the 10-20% of patients who are most burdened by the disease. As a
diagnosed celiac patient myself, it is very gratifying to be able to
offer a new therapeutic option pending successful completion of the
clinical development program and FDA approval.”
Dr. Joseph Murray, a co-author of the publication, remarked: “Though the
ALV003-1221 trial was inconclusive regarding histologic improvement from
latiglutenase, the evidence for symptom benefit, which is more quickly
achieved, is quite convincing and clinically relevant. This subanalysis
demonstrates that a therapy to help patients struggling with symptoms
due to celiac disease is now within reach.”
About ImmunogenX
ImmunogenX (a subsidiary of Immunogenics LLC) is a clinical-stage
biotherapeutics company founded in 2013 and is supported by a team of
world-renowned clinicians, scientists, and advisors in celiac disease
research. The company is developing latiglutenase (formerly ALV003) for
celiac disease therapy. ImmunogenX is also developing a minimally
invasive diagnostic tool for celiac disease management (CypCel™) based
on a clinically relevant metabolic marker compound that can assess the
state of recovery of a celiac patient adhering to a gluten-free diet or
other treatment. For food safety, ImmunogenX is pioneering advanced mass
spectrometry methods to identify and measure physiologically relevant
gluten peptide sequences found in wheat, barley, and rye.
