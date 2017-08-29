Henry Schein (HSIC) Supports Cancer Awareness And Research Through Its "Practice Pink" Program

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) announced today that from September through December, it is offering its dental, animal health, and medical customers the opportunity to join the company in the fight against cancer. By purchasing a range of pink products, customers can help support the company's Practice Pink program, an initiative designed to raise awareness and support a cure for breast cancer and other cancers.

A portion of sales from these pink products - including health care consumables, practice supplies, and apparel - is donated to nonprofit organizations to support research, prevention efforts, and early detection of the disease, and to help improve access to care.

Now in its 13th year, the Practice Pink program has raised more than $1.3 million for the fight against cancer through the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports and promotes increased access to care globally. In 2016, the Practice Pink program expanded to Europe, where Team Schein Members across the continent teamed up with supplier partners and non-governmental organizations to positively impact the lives of people battling cancer.

"Through the continued support of our customers and supplier partners, we at Henry Schein have been able to make considerable contributions to the fight against cancer, and we are pleased to see the Practice Pink program expand to the European markets we serve," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. "Cancer is a health issue that touches every community in every corner of the globe, and it is only by working together that we will achieve our shared goal of a cancer-free world."

U.S.-based organizations receiving support through the Practice Pink program include the American Cancer Society, Cohen Children's Medical Center of Northwell Health, Stony Brook Children's Hospital, and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of "doing well by doing good." Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the Company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. "Helping Health Happen Blog" is a platform for health care professionals to share their volunteer experiences delivering assistance to those in need globally. To read more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit our blog: www.helpinghealthhappen.org.

About the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc.

Established in 2008, the Henry Schein Cares Foundation works to foster, support, and promote dental, medical, and animal health by helping to increase access to care in communities around the world. The Henry Schein Cares Foundation carries out its mission through financial and health care product donations to non-profit organizations supporting health care professionals and community-based programs focused on prevention, wellness, and treatment; disaster preparedness and relief; and capacity building of health institutions that provide training and care.

The Foundation is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible as provided by law.

