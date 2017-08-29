Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) And Pfizer (PFE) Alliance Announce Real-World Observational Analysis Of The Effectiveness And Safety Of Direct Oral Anticoagulants Compared To Warfarin In Elderly Patients With Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation

PRINCETON, N.J. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) and Pfizer
Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced findings from a real-world data
analysis of the U.S. Humana database, in which treatment with Eliquis®
(apixaban) was associated with a significantly lower risk of
stroke/systemic embolism and lower rates of major bleeding
compared to warfarin in patients aged 65 years and older with
non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF). The Humana database includes
managed care medical and pharmacy claims from greater than 20 million
persons primarily residing in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the
U.S. This analysis was published today in the journal Current Medical
Research and Opinion, with data from select cohorts also presented
today in a poster session at the ESC Congress 2017, organized by the
European Society of Cardiology, in Barcelona, Spain (please see
indications and important safety information for Eliquis later in
this press release).
In this observational, real-world data analysis, NVAF patients with U.S.
Medicare Advantage insurance were identified in the Humana database by
age (65 years and older), and having a pharmacy claim of Eliquis
or warfarin between January 1, 2013, and September 30, 2015. The
analysis evaluated rates of stroke/systemic embolism (including ischemic
stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and systemic embolism) and major bleeding
(including intracranial hemorrhage, gastrointestinal bleeding, and other
major bleeding). Rates of stroke/systemic embolism and major bleeding
were evaluated in the follow-up, based on hospitalization claims with
the corresponding ICD-9-CM codes at the first position among the
diagnosis codes associated with any of the inpatient claims. Real-world
data analyses cannot be used as stand-alone evidence to validate the
efficacy and/or safety of a treatment. Observational real-world studies
can only evaluate association and not causality.i,ii Please
see full methodology and additional limitations below.
“NVAF has long been identified as a significant risk for stroke, and its
prevalence increases with age,” said Steven Deitelzweig, M.D., lead
author of the publication and System Department Chair of Hospital
Medicine, Ochsner Medical Center, New Orleans. “Real-world data such as
this Humana database analysis provide further information to inform
treatment decisions for select patient sub-populations, such as the
elderly, in our everyday clinical practice.”
Eliquis, in this analysis, was associated with a lower risk of
stroke/systemic embolism (hazard ratio [HR]:0.65, 95% confidence
interval [CI]: 0.51 to 0.83, p=0.001) and lower rates of major bleeding
(HR:0.53, 95% CI: 0.45 to 0.63, p=0.001) compared to warfarin. The mean
duration of follow-up was 6.3 months for Eliquis and 8.3 months
for warfarin. These findings supplement results from the landmark Phase
3 ARISTOTLE (Apixaban for Reduction In STroke
and Other ThromboemboLic Events in Atrial
Fibrillation) clinical trial. Eliquis increases the risk of
bleeding and can cause serious, potentially fatal, bleeding.
This analysis is part of the BMS-Pfizer Alliance global real-world data
analysis program, ACROPOLIS™ (Apixaban ExperienCe Through Real-WOrld
POpuLatIon Studies). Data sources for
ACROPOLIS include de-identified medical records, medical and pharmacy
health insurance claims data, and national health data systems,
representing patient records across various populations and geographies.
“People aged 65 and older with non-valvular atrial fibrillation are
approximately three to five times more likely to have a stroke than
those without this disorder,”iii,iv,v said Christoph Koenen,
M.D., MBA, VP, Development Lead, Eliquis, Bristol-Myers Squibb
(BMS). “Despite treatment advances over the past decade, a significant
number of people in this age group with NVAF remain under-treated.”vi
“Through these real-world analyses, we continue to add to the growing
body of evidence around the effects of Eliquis in commonly seen
patient groups such as the elderly,” said Rory O’Connor, M.D., Chief
Medical Officer, Pfizer Innovative Health. “The analyses from the
ACROPOLIS program aim to supplement Eliquis’ randomized clinical
trial results with insights gleaned from data collected across large
patient populations and diverse clinical settings.”
Methodology
In addition to the Eliquis cohort, this observational,
retrospective analysis of the Humana database included two other direct
oral anticoagulants (rivaroxaban and dabigatran). The analysis was
conducted in patients aged 65 and older with NVAF who had not received
an oral anticoagulant for at least one year. Patients had to have
continuous health plan enrollment with medical and pharmacy benefits for
at least 12 months pre-index date. Patients with claims indicative of
diagnoses of valvular heart disease, venous thromboembolism, transient
atrial fibrillation, cardiac surgery, hyperthyroidism and thyrotoxicity,
or pregnancy during the baseline period were excluded. For more
information, please refer to the full journal article published in Current
Medical Research and Opinion.
In this analysis, 7,107 matched pair patients were identified as treated
with Eliquis and warfarin respectively (n=14,214) after balancing
patient characteristics with propensity score matching (PSM).
Multivariate logistic regression was used in this analysis to generate
propensity scores with covariates to balance select demographic and
clinical characteristics. Separate one-to-one PSM was conducted among
patients treated with Eliquis vs. warfarin to verify cohorts were
well balanced with key patient characteristics not statistically
different (p>0.05). Cox proportional hazards models were used to
estimate the hazard ratio (HR) – the rates at which events occurred – of
stroke/systemic embolism and major bleeding using primary ICD-9 codes of
inpatient claims.
Limitations of Real-World Data Analyses and of the Humana Database
Analysis
Real-world data have the potential to supplement randomized clinical
trial data by providing additional information about how a medicine
performs in routine medical practice. Real-world data analyses have
several limitations. For example, the source and type of data used may
limit the generalizability of the results and of the endpoints.
Observational real-world studies can only evaluate association and not
causality. Due to these limitations, real-world data analyses cannot be
used as stand-alone evidence to validate the efficacy and/or safety of a
treatment. It is important to note that, at this time, there are no
head-to-head clinical trials comparing direct oral anticoagulants.
In this analysis, although PSM was used to control for multiple
confounders, there is still potential for residual bias. Claims for a
filled prescription do not indicate that the medication was consumed or
taken as prescribed. Also, medications filled over-the-counter or
provided as samples are not captured in the claims data. Lastly, the
Humana insurance claims database is comprised of claims of persons
primarily residing in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S.
and the results of this study may not be generalizable to the entire
U.S. elderly population.
About Eliquis
Eliquis (apixaban) is an oral selective Factor Xa inhibitor. By
inhibiting Factor Xa, a key blood clotting protein, Eliquis
decreases thrombin generation and blood clot formation. Eliquis is
approved for multiple indications in the U.S. based on efficacy and
safety data from multiple Phase 3 clinical trials. Eliquis is a
prescription medicine indicated to reduce the risk of stroke and
systemic embolism in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation
(NVAF); for the prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which may
lead to pulmonary embolism (PE), in patients who have undergone hip or
knee replacement surgery; for the treatment of DVT and PE; and to reduce
the risk of recurrent DVT and PE, following initial therapy.
ELIQUIS Important Safety Information
|
WARNING: (A) PREMATURE DISCONTINUATION OF ELIQUIS INCREASES THE
RISK OF THROMBOTIC EVENTS, (B) SPINAL/EPIDURAL HEMATOMA
|
|
(A) Premature discontinuation of any oral anticoagulant,
including ELIQUIS, increases the risk of thrombotic events. If
anticoagulation with ELIQUIS is discontinued for a reason other than
pathological bleeding or completion of a course of therapy, consider
coverage with another anticoagulant.
|
|
(B) Epidural or spinal hematomas may occur in patients treated
with ELIQUIS who are receiving neuraxial anesthesia or undergoing
spinal puncture. These hematomas may result in long-term or
permanent paralysis. Consider these risks when scheduling patients
for spinal procedures. Factors that can increase the risk of
developing epidural or spinal hematomas in these patients include:
|
|
-
use of indwelling epidural catheters
|
-
concomitant use of other drugs that affect hemostasis, such
as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), platelet
inhibitors, other anticoagulants
|
-
a history of traumatic or repeated epidural or spinal
punctures
|
-
a history of spinal deformity or spinal surgery
|
-
optimal timing between the administration of ELIQUIS and
neuraxial procedures is not known
|
|
Monitor patients frequently for signs and symptoms of
neurological impairment. If neurological compromise is noted, urgent
treatment is necessary.
|
|
Consider the benefits and risks before neuraxial intervention in
patients anticoagulated or to be anticoagulated.
CONTRAINDICATIONS
-
Active pathological bleeding
-
Severe hypersensitivity reaction to ELIQUIS (e.g., anaphylactic
reactions)
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
-
Increased Risk of Thrombotic Events after Premature
Discontinuation: Premature discontinuation of any oral
anticoagulant, including ELIQUIS, in the absence of adequate
alternative anticoagulation increases the risk of thrombotic events.
An increased rate of stroke was observed during the transition from
ELIQUIS to warfarin in clinical trials in atrial fibrillation
patients. If ELIQUIS is discontinued for a reason other than
pathological bleeding or completion of a course of therapy, consider
coverage with another anticoagulant.
-
Bleeding Risk: ELIQUIS increases the risk of bleeding and can
cause serious, potentially fatal, bleeding.
-
Concomitant use of drugs affecting hemostasis increases the risk
of bleeding, including aspirin and other antiplatelet agents,
other anticoagulants, heparin, thrombolytic agents, SSRIs, SNRIs,
and NSAIDs.
-
Advise patients of signs and symptoms of blood loss and to report
them immediately or go to an emergency room. Discontinue ELIQUIS
in patients with active pathological hemorrhage.
-
There is no established way to reverse the anticoagulant effect of
apixaban, which can be expected to persist for at least 24 hours
after the last dose (i.e., about two half-lives). A specific
antidote for ELIQUIS is not available.
-
Spinal/Epidural Anesthesia or Puncture: Patients treated with
ELIQUIS undergoing spinal/epidural anesthesia or puncture may develop
an epidural or spinal hematoma which can result in long-term or
permanent paralysis.
The risk of these events may be increased by the postoperative use of
indwelling epidural catheters or the concomitant use of medicinal
products affecting hemostasis. Indwelling epidural or intrathecal
catheters should not be removed earlier than 24 hours after the last
administration of ELIQUIS. The next dose of ELIQUIS should not be
administered earlier than 5 hours after the removal of the catheter. The
risk may also be increased by traumatic or repeated epidural or spinal
puncture. If traumatic puncture occurs, delay the administration of
ELIQUIS for 48 hours.
Monitor patients frequently and if neurological compromise is noted,
urgent diagnosis and treatment is necessary. Physicians should consider
the potential benefit versus the risk of neuraxial intervention in
ELIQUIS patients.
-
Prosthetic Heart Valves: The safety and efficacy of ELIQUIS
have not been studied in patients with prosthetic heart valves and is
not recommended in these patients.
-
Acute PE in Hemodynamically Unstable Patients or Patients who
Require Thrombolysis or Pulmonary Embolectomy: Initiation of
ELIQUIS is not recommended as an alternative to unfractionated heparin
for the initial treatment of patients with PE who present with
hemodynamic instability or who may receive thrombolysis or pulmonary
embolectomy.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
-
The most common and most serious adverse reactions reported with
ELIQUIS were related to bleeding.
TEMPORARY INTERRUPTION FOR SURGERY AND OTHER INTERVENTIONS
-
ELIQUIS should be discontinued at least 48 hours prior to elective
surgery or invasive procedures with a moderate or high risk of
unacceptable or clinically significant bleeding. ELIQUIS should be
discontinued at least 24 hours prior to elective surgery or invasive
procedures with a low risk of bleeding or where the bleeding would be
noncritical in location and easily controlled. Bridging
anticoagulation during the 24 to 48 hours after stopping ELIQUIS and
prior to the intervention is not generally required. ELIQUIS should be
restarted after the surgical or other procedures as soon as adequate
hemostasis has been established.
DRUG INTERACTIONS
-
Strong Dual Inhibitors of CYP3A4 and P-gp: Inhibitors of
cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4) and P-glycoprotein (P-gp) increase
exposure to apixaban and increase the risk of bleeding. For patients
receiving ELIQUIS doses of 5 mg or 10 mg twice daily, reduce the dose
of ELIQUIS by 50% when ELIQUIS is coadministered with drugs that are
strong dual inhibitors of CYP3A4 and P-gp (e.g., ketoconazole,
itraconazole, ritonavir, or clarithromycin). In patients already
taking 2.5 mg twice daily, avoid coadministration of ELIQUIS with
strong dual inhibitors of CYP3A4 and P-gp.
-
Strong Dual Inducers of CYP3A4 and P-gp: Avoid concomitant use
of ELIQUIS with strong dual inducers of CYP3A4 and P-gp (e.g.,
rifampin, carbamazepine, phenytoin, St. John’s wort) because such
drugs will decrease exposure to apixaban and increase the risk of
stroke and other thromboembolic events.
-
Anticoagulants and Antiplatelet Agents: Coadministration of
antiplatelet agents, fibrinolytics, heparin, aspirin, and chronic
NSAID use increases the risk of bleeding. APPRAISE-2, a
placebo-controlled clinical trial of apixaban in high-risk post-acute
coronary syndrome patients treated with aspirin or the combination of
aspirin and clopidogrel, was terminated early due to a higher rate of
bleeding with apixaban compared to placebo.
PREGNANCY CATEGORY B
-
There are no adequate and well-controlled studies of ELIQUIS in
pregnant women. Treatment is likely to increase the risk of hemorrhage
during pregnancy and delivery. ELIQUIS should be used during pregnancy
only if the potential benefit outweighs the potential risk to the
mother and fetus.
Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information, including BOXED
WARNINGS and Medication Guide, available at www.bms.com.
Local prescribing information may vary between countries. Please
refer to your local Prescribing Information, including details on
indications, dosage, and safety.
About ACROPOLIS™
ACROPOLIS™ (Apixaban ExperienCe Through Real-WOrld
POpuLatIon Studies) is the Eliquis
(apixaban) global real-world data program designed to generate
additional evidence from routine clinical practice settings to further
inform healthcare decision makers, including healthcare providers and
payers. The ACROPOLIS program will include retrospective, outcomes-based
analyses from over 10 databases around the world, including medical
records, medical and pharmacy health insurance claims data, and national
health data systems.
Analyses of real-world data allow for a broader understanding of patient
outcomes associated with Eliquis outside of the clinical trial
setting, as well as insight into other measures of healthcare delivery,
such as hospitalization and costs.
About ARISTOTLE
ARISTOTLE (Apixaban for Reduction In STroke
and Other ThromboemboLic Events in Atrial
Fibrillation) was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Eliquis
versus warfarin for the prevention of stroke or systemic embolism. In
ARISTOTLE, 18,201 patients were randomized (9,120 patients to Eliquis
and 9,081 to warfarin). ARISTOTLE was an active-controlled, randomized,
double-blind, multi-national trial in patients with non-valvular atrial
fibrillation or atrial flutter, and at least one additional risk factor
for stroke. Patients were randomized to treatment with Eliquis 5
mg orally twice daily (or 2.5 mg twice daily in selected patients,
representing 4.7 percent of all patients) or warfarin (target INR range
2.0-3.0), and followed for a median of 1.8 years.
