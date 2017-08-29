Lyndra Announces Addition Of Kelly Lindert, M.D., Senior Vice President Clinical Development & Strategy And Jacqueline Schumacher, Vice President Regulatory, As Company Moves Towards Clinical Development

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Lyndra Inc., an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing oral
dosage forms designed to release drug for up to a week or longer,
announced it has strengthened its clinical and regulatory development
focus with the addition of Kelly Lindert, M.D., Senior Vice President
Clinical Development & Strategy and Jacqueline Schumacher, Vice
President Regulatory.
“I believe there is enormous
potential to partner with worldwide regulatory agencies to deliver
meaningful, differentiated products to patients, and I look forward to
what we can accomplish together.”
Lyndra’s technology is the first ultra-long-acting, sustained release
oral dosage form. Lyndra’s system has the potential to enable linear
drug release of small molecules and peptides for seven days or more from
each orally administered capsule. “As Lyndra prepares to transition into
a clinical stage development company, we are focused on improving
patient health outcomes through improved adherence and sustained, steady
state pharmacokinetic profiles. Our unique method of sustained local
gastrointestinal delivery is a game changer for patients and
caregivers," remarked Lyndra Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder,
Andrew Bellinger. “Kelly and Jackie are joining Lyndra’s leadership team
at an important time for the company as we move into our first clinical
trials. With substantial expertise in clinical and regulatory
development, we expect both will help us execute on our ambitious
clinical development goals for 2017.”
"I am elated to join this team at such an exciting time," said Dr.
Lindert. “I’m impressed how Lyndra as a new startup has moved quickly
through preclinical to preparing to initiate first-in-human clinical
studies in just a little over two years. I am honored to lead our
Clinical Development efforts, and I look forward to accelerating our
ability to execute as a clinical stage company.”
“I am thrilled to be a part of this team as it enters a new chapter in
Lyndra’s history,” said Ms. Schumacher. “I believe there is enormous
potential to partner with worldwide regulatory agencies to deliver
meaningful, differentiated products to patients, and I look forward to
what we can accomplish together.”
Lyndra: A Dose Goes a Long Way
Lyndra aims to fundamentally change the way patients take medicines
through the development of oral, ultra-long-acting, sustained release
oral therapies that drastically improve healthcare outcomes. The Lyndra
platform was developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in
the laboratory of Dr. Robert Langer in collaboration with the Bill and
Melinda Gates Foundation. Lyndra formulations transform medications
taken daily or more frequently into a weekly or monthly dose, promising
to improve patient adherence as well as to optimize the pharmacokinetic
profile of the dosage form.
About Kelly Lindert, MD
Kelly Lindert joins the Lyndra team from Tokai Pharmaceuticals, where
she held the role of Executive Vice President of Development. Prior to
this, she worked at Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, where she worked
for nearly eight years in roles of increasing responsibility, most
recently as the Global Head of Development for the company’s influenza
vaccines program. At Novartis, she was responsible for executing rapid
and efficient clinical development programs and for the regulatory
filings and approvals of several products. Before her time at Novartis,
Dr. Lindert was engaged in the phase 1 through 4 clinical development of
products in the fields of urology, nephrology, endocrinology and
infectious disease at Altus Pharmaceuticals, Acambis (since acquired by
Sanofi), Anesiva (formerly Corgentech Inc.) and ALZA Corporation (since
acquired by Johnson & Johnson). She holds a Bachelor’s degree from
Vassar College and an M.D. from the University of Chicago, each with
honors, and she trained in Urology at the Stanford University Hospitals.
About Jacqueline Schumacher
Prior to joining Lyndra, Jackie spent most of her 30+ year career in
Pharmaceutical Sciences within Pfizer, starting as an analytical chemist
followed by a long tenure within the CMC Regulatory organization. She
has led teams to develop successful global CMC registration strategies
for new small molecules, product enhancements, inhalation and injectable
products. Jackie also held several business-facing/commercial roles,
including regulatory leadership within the nascent Established Products
Sterile Injectables organization and later as Portfolio Optimization and
Strategy Leader; facilitating a matrixed team of colleagues tasked with
radically optimizing the value of the 600+ molecule portfolio. In
addition to her Pfizer-based experiences, she has chaired an industry
trade association, IPAC-RS, focused on strategic pharmaceutical and
regulatory development objectives for orally inhaled and nasal drug
products. Jackie earned her B.A. degrees in Chemistry and Classical
Studies from Hamilton College.