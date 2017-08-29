PureTech Exclusively Licenses Glyph Technology From Monash University To Harness Lymphatic Biology

Novel approach designed to enable oral administration of medicines
that traffic via the lymphatic system and selectively target the lymph
nodes
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PureTech Health plc (“PureTech Health” or the “Company”, LSE: PRTC), an
advanced, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an
exclusive licensing agreement with Monash University for a lymphatic
targeting platform (the Glyph technology) based on the pioneering
research of Christopher Porter, Ph.D., Director of the Monash Institute
of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MIPS) at Monash University in Australia. The
Glyph technology is aimed at harnessing the biology of the lymphatic
system to develop novel therapeutics, including those that selectively
target certain lymph nodes. This program further builds on PureTech's
leadership in identifying novel approaches to address dysfunctions of
the brain, immune and GI systems.
“The lymphatic system is a vastly underexplored circulatory network that
serves a fundamental role in maintaining physiological homeostasis and
immune control,” said Dr. Joseph Bolen, Chief Scientific Officer of
PureTech Health. “The Glyph technology represents a major advancement in
potentially enhancing transport and distribution of therapeutics via the
lymphatic system and targeting of certain lymph nodes. By addressing the
immune system at the sites of dysregulation and immune control, this
novel approach has the potential to radically transform the treatment of
serious disease.”
By virtue of its architecture and distribution throughout the body, the
lymphatic system potentially represents a key conduit for communicating
signals at the intersection of the immune-gut-brain axis. The Glyph
technology is designed to harness the biology of the lymphatic system
and the endogenous trafficking of compounds through this network to
develop novel drugs that bypass first-pass metabolism, improve oral
bioavailability, and significantly lower the risk of liver toxicity. In
particular, the mesenteric lymph nodes, proximal to the gut, are exposed
to a host of microbiome related species and serve an integral role in
immune education and control. Targeting the lymphatic pathway
potentially enables rational design of therapeutics to modulate the
immune system, representing an innovative approach to treating a broad
range of serious immunological disorders, such as cancer and autoimmune
diseases. The Glyph technology will be developed by PureTech Health
through its subsidiary, Glyph Biosciences, in collaboration with Dr.
Porter’s laboratory.
“Through our work at Monash University, we have designed chemistries
that potentially enable drugs to be preferentially and effectively
transported through the endogenous pathways of lipid transport via the
intestinal lymphatics in a controlled manner,” said Dr. Porter. “Our
technology has been shown in pre-clinical experiments to achieve
significant oral bioavailability of compounds through the avoidance of
first-pass metabolism, and has the potential to significantly mitigate
liver toxicity and to alter systemic drug disposition. I am excited to
be working with PureTech Health to rapidly advance this potentially
disruptive technology platform toward the development of novel
therapeutics.”
“This new program builds on PureTech’s unique expertise and approach to
utilize novel biology, such as the lymphatic distribution network, to
treat serious diseases,” said David Steinberg, Chief Innovation Officer
and a Co-founder of PureTech Health. “We look forward to a great
partnership with Dr. Porter and building on his work at Monash
University to drive advancements in immunomodulation."
PureTech Health has gathered a group of leading expert collaborators and
advisors around this program, including:
Ulrich von Andrian, M.D., Ph.D., is
the Mallinckrodt Professor of Immunopathology at Harvard Medical School.
He received his medical degree from the Ludwig-Maximilians University in
Munich, Germany, where he also conducted doctorate research on
blood-brain barrier dysfunction following brain injury. In 1989, he
joined the La Jolla Institute for Experimental Medicine and UCSD as a
postdoctoral fellow working with Dr. Karl-E. Arfors. His postdoctoral
research involved the development of intravital microscopy techniques
that led to the discovery of the multi-step leukocyte adhesion cascade
in vivo. After a second postdoctoral fellowship in the laboratory of Dr.
Eugene C. Butcher at Stanford University, Dr. von Andrian joined the
Faculty of Harvard Medical School in 1994. His scientific research is
focused on the regulation and function of immune cells in health and
disease.
William Charman, Ph.D., is the Dean,
Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, at Monash University.
He received his B Pharm from the Victorian College of Pharmacy (now
Monash University) in 1981, his Ph.D. in pharmaceutical chemistry from
the University of Kansas in 1985, and a DSc (honoris causa) from the
University of London in 2011. He was appointed as the eighth Sir John
Monash Distinguished Professor in 2011. His research has been
characterized by a multidisciplinary and collaborative approach to
address major issues in drug discovery, drug delivery and the
pharmaceutical sciences. He has published more than 350 scientific
papers and communications and is a Clarivate Analytics Highly Cited
researcher.
Christopher Porter, Ph.D., is
Director of the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MIPS) at
Monash University, Melbourne and Professor of Pharmaceutics. Dr.
Porter’s research program is broadly focused on the challenges of drug
absorption and, in particular, the oral absorption of poorly water
soluble, highly lipophilic drugs. In recent years, his group has sought
to harness endogenous lipid transport pathways as a means to enhance
oral drug bioavailability and to stimulate lymphatic drug transport. He
has parallel interests in better understanding the mechanisms of
intracellular drug transport and the utility of dendrimers as targeted
drug delivery systems. Dr. Porter has published more than 200 peer
reviewed papers in these areas and is a Clarivate Analytics Highly Cited
researcher. He is a previous member of the Board of Scientific Advisors
of CRS and is a fellow of the American Association of Pharmaceutical
Scientists and the Royal Australian Chemical Institute. Dr. Porter
completed his undergraduate and graduate studies at the University of
Nottingham in the UK before moving to Australia in 1992.
Melody Swartz, Ph.D., is the William
B. Ogden Professor in Molecular Engineering and Professor of Immunology
at the University of Chicago. Dr. Swartz's research focuses on how
lymphatic vessels, and their transport functions, contribute to adaptive
immunity. She is trying to build a new picture of the lymphatic
function, namely, that not only are fluid and cell transport functions
of the lymphatic vessels strongly coupled, but that the fluid transport
functions are very important in regulating immune responses. Dr.
Swartz's team also is trying to target lymphatic vessels for improved
cancer immunotherapy because this is one aspect of the tumor
microenvironment that seems to contribute to therapeutic failure. She
received her undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University. She
then pursued her Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering at Massachusetts
Institute of Technology.
Patrick Tso, Ph.D., is the Mary M.
Emery Chair of Pathology, Director Cincinnati Mouse Metabolic
Phenotyping Center. The goal of his research is to gain a better
understanding of the mechanisms and factors regulating intestinal lipid
absorption and the assembly and secretion of chylomicrons and very low
density lipoproteins by the small intestine. The techniques employed
consist of conscious intestinal lymph fistula rats, lymph fistula mouse,
intestinal epithelial cell culture, and also molecular biology. His
group is currently studying how bile salts are involved in the
absorption of lipids as well as the factors regulating the synthesis and
secretion of apolipoproteins by the small intestine. The apolipoproteins
being studied include: apo AI, apo AIV, apo B, and apo CIII.
About PureTech Health
PureTech Health (PureTech Health plc, PRTC.L) is an advanced,
clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines
targeting serious diseases that result from dysfunctions in the immune,
nervous, and gastro-intestinal systems by intervening early and
addressing the underlying pathophysiology of disease. The Company is
advancing a rich pipeline that includes two pivotal or registration
studies expected to read out in 2017, multiple human proof-of-concept
studies and several early clinical and pre-clinical programs. PureTech
Health’s growing research and development pipeline has been developed in
collaboration with some of the world’s leading scientific experts, who
along with PureTech's experienced team and a stellar Board identify,
analyze and advance very selectively the opportunities the Company
believes hold the most promise for patients. This experienced and
engaged team places PureTech Health at the forefront of ground-breaking
science and technological innovation and leads the Company between and
beyond existing disciplines. For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com
or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains statements that are or may be
forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the
company's future prospects, developments and strategies. The
forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are
subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from
current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks and
uncertainties described in the risk factors included in the regulatory
filings for PureTech Health plc. These forward-looking statements are
based on assumptions regarding the present and future business
strategies of the company and the environment in which it will operate
in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date
of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory
requirements, neither the company nor any other party intends to update
or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.