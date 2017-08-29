Therachon Appoints Biotechnology Leader Christian Meyer, M.D., Ph.D., As Chief Medical Officer

BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Therachon AG, a biotechnology company focused on rare genetic diseases, announced today it has appointed Christian Meyer, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer effective November 1st. Dr. Meyer is succeeding Dr. Maarten Kraan, who will remain as an advisor to Therachon.

“We are pleased to welcome Christian to the team,” said Luca Santarelli, M.D., Therachon’s Chief Executive Officer and Director. “Christian has spent over fifteen years in the biotechnology sector, leading high performing global teams in clinical development, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and medical affairs from early stage development through commercialization. His entrepreneurial drive and successful track record in executing drug development and regulatory strategies in rare diseases will be an asset to Therachon as we continue to grow as a company.”

Most recently, Dr. Meyer was the Chief Medical Officer at uniQure B.V. where he supported Glybera, the first AAV gene therapy ever approved, and was instrumental to uniQure’s IPO on NASDAQ in 2014. He also led the clinical development of several additional AAV gene therapies for Acute Intermittent Porphyria, Sanfilippo B, Huntington’s disease and Hemophilia B, the latter of which obtained Breakthrough Therapy and PRIME designation. Prior to uniQure, he held several senior executive positions at Cardoz AB, Symphogen A/S and Zymenex A/S. Dr. Meyer began his career at Novo Nordisk A/S and held numerous academic and hospital positions before entering the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Meyer received his Ph.D. and M.D. from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

Dr. Santarelli added, “I would like to thank Maarten for his many contributions to Therachon and look forward to continuing to work with him as a key advisor as we further develop our program and expand our pipeline.”

About Therachon

Therachon is a global biotechnology company focused on developing medicines for rare, genetic diseases that currently have no available treatments. The company’s lead pipeline candidate, TA-46, is a novel protein therapy in development for achondroplasia, the most common form of short-limbed dwarfism. Therachon is committed to translating the promise of its science into new treatments for patients with high unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.therachon.com.

