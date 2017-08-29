Therachon Appoints Biotechnology Leader Christian Meyer, M.D., Ph.D., As Chief Medical Officer

BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Therachon AG, a biotechnology company focused on rare genetic diseases,
announced today it has appointed Christian Meyer, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief
Medical Officer effective November 1st. Dr. Meyer is
succeeding Dr. Maarten Kraan, who will remain as an advisor to Therachon.
“I would like to thank Maarten for his many
contributions to Therachon and look forward to continuing to work with
him as a key advisor as we further develop our program and expand our
pipeline.”
“We are pleased to welcome Christian to the team,” said Luca Santarelli,
M.D., Therachon’s Chief Executive Officer and Director. “Christian has
spent over fifteen years in the biotechnology sector, leading high
performing global teams in clinical development, pharmacovigilance,
regulatory and medical affairs from early stage development through
commercialization. His entrepreneurial drive and successful track record
in executing drug development and regulatory strategies in rare diseases
will be an asset to Therachon as we continue to grow as a company.”
Most recently, Dr. Meyer was the Chief Medical Officer at uniQure B.V.
where he supported Glybera, the first AAV gene therapy ever approved,
and was instrumental to uniQure’s IPO on NASDAQ in 2014. He also led the
clinical development of several additional AAV gene therapies for Acute
Intermittent Porphyria, Sanfilippo B, Huntington’s disease and
Hemophilia B, the latter of which obtained Breakthrough Therapy and
PRIME designation. Prior to uniQure, he held several senior executive
positions at Cardoz AB, Symphogen A/S and Zymenex A/S. Dr. Meyer began
his career at Novo Nordisk A/S and held numerous academic and hospital
positions before entering the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Meyer
received his Ph.D. and M.D. from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.
About Therachon
Therachon is a global biotechnology company focused on developing
medicines for rare, genetic diseases that currently have no available
treatments. The company’s lead pipeline candidate, TA-46, is a novel
protein therapy in development for achondroplasia, the most common form
of short-limbed dwarfism. Therachon is committed to translating the
promise of its science into new treatments for patients with high unmet
medical needs. For more information, visit www.therachon.com.
