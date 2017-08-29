ARTMS Products And GE Healthcare Team Up To Expand Cyclotron Produced Radioisotopes And Address Longstanding Radiopharmaceutical Supply Concerns In Medical Imaging

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ARTMS Products, Inc. announced they have signed a strategic
partnership with GE Healthcare around ARTMS’ proprietary QUANTM99TM
Irradiation System (QISTM) for radioisotope production. The
goal of the partnership is to supply equipment, technologies and
research that supports the production and processing of radioisotopes on
GE’s PETtraceTM 800 platform of medical cyclotrons. The QISTM
integrates on to the GE PETtraceTM 800 series cyclotron to
enable an alternative, non-reactor supply of valuable medical isotopes
including technetium-99m, copper-64, gallium-68 and zirconium-89.
The strategic partnership includes an agreement for ARTMS to supply and
install Europe’s first QUANTMTM system and research into
expanding the number of available isotopes produced on GE’s PETtraceTM
800 series medical cyclotrons. ARTMS will work with GE to optimize the
production and processing of isotopes such as copper-64 and gallium-68.
The QUANTMTM system has already proven concept and received
numerous awards for its leading edge technology in the area of
technetium-99m (Tc-99m) production. Every year Tc-99m is used in over
80% of all nuclear medicine imaging procedures in areas such as
cardiology, oncology, and neurology. Recently, Tc-99m produced with the
QUANTMTM system was used to complete a Canadian multi-centre
registration trial in bone imaging and thyroid function.
In the future it is the intent of ARTMS and GE to continue to offer the
QUANTMTM system to new and existing PETtraceTM
cyclotron customers on a global basis. Customers will benefit directly
from the intellectual property, know-how, trade-secrets and regulatory
package that ARTMS has developed.
“The commercialization of the core technology behind the QUANTMTM
system represents a significant milestone for ARTMS," said Dr. Paul
Schaffer, CEO of ARTMS. “The first installation of QUANTMTM
in Europe is due to the dedicated team of individuals behind this
technology. Both staff and management of ARTMS are certainly very
excited about the future that lies ahead for the company.”
“By utilizing ARTMS’ QUANT99TM system, our
customers—cyclotron owners and operators—are open to producing
additional high-value radioisotopes on their GE PETtraceTM
cyclotrons,” said Erik Strömqvist, General Manager of Cyclotrons and
TRACERcenter, GE Healthcare. The QUANTMTM technology provides
users with a local, reliable and non-reactor supply of important medical
isotopes such as Tc-99m to ensure that patients can get the diagnostic
imaging scans they require.”
The QUANTMTM technology includes all the required products
and procedures for the production of Tc-99m using GE’s PETtrace
cyclotrons and enables the production of other valuable isotopes through
the bombardment of a high-energy proton beam against specific chemical
‘targets’. The worldwide installed base of cyclotrons exceeds 550 units
with approximately 40 – 50 new units per annum. ARTMS is the world-wide
leader in the development and commercialization of this novel technology.
The ARTMS process provides a cost-effective alternative to reactor-based
technology. The technology produces no long-lived radioactive waste and
advances efforts to eliminate the use of weapons-grade highly enriched
uranium (HEU) in radioisotope production around the world.
About ARTMS Products, Inc.
ARTMS Products Inc. is a leader
in the development of novel technologies and products which enable the
production of the world’s most-used diagnostic imaging isotope,
technetium-99m (Tc-99m), using local, hospital-based medical cyclotrons.
ARTMS holds the exclusive global commercialization rights to
award-winning and proprietary Canadian inventions which address these
challenges and which offer the prospect of revolutionizing the nuclear
medicine industry. Visit our website at www.artms.ca.
About GE Healthcare
GE Healthcare provides transformational
medical technologies and services to meet the demand for increased
access, enhanced quality and more affordable healthcare around the
world. GE (NYSE: GE) works on things that matter - great people and
technologies taking on tough challenges. From medical imaging, software
& IT, patient monitoring and diagnostics to drug discovery,
biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies and performance improvement
solutions, GE Healthcare helps medical professionals deliver great
healthcare to their patients. For more information about GE Healthcare,
visit our website at www.gehealthcare.com.