Celgene (CELG) Throws Another $195 Million at FORMA to Keep the R&D Pact Going

FORMA to investigate drug candidates across multiple therapeutic areas
FORMA retains full control of portfolio through early clinical
development and retains U.S. rights to products
WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In 2014, FORMA Therapeutics and Celgene Corporation announced an
innovative R&D partnership to pursue ground-breaking medicines in
oncology and other therapeutic areas. Today, FORMA announced that
Celgene has exercised its option, pursuant to the 2014 collaboration
arrangement, to extend its strategic collaboration with FORMA by
entering into a second collaboration agreement to evaluate additional
therapeutic candidates across important emerging target families in the
areas of protein homeostasis, inflammation & immunology, and
neurodegeneration.
“The continued
expansion of our partnership provides FORMA with sustainability and
autonomy to deliver on our research strategy, which aligns well with
Celgene’s global strategic directives.”
Upon execution of this agreement, FORMA received an upfront cash payment
of $195 million and Celgene was granted an option to license ex-U.S.
rights to select current and future drug candidates through October 1,
2019. Celgene will assume responsibility for all global development
activities and costs for in-licensed drug candidates after completion of
Phase 1 clinical trials. Under the agreement, FORMA will be eligible to
receive milestone payments for licensed drug candidates if certain
development, regulatory and sales milestones are achieved. FORMA retains
U.S. rights to all such licensed assets, including responsibility for
manufacturing and commercialization in their territory. For products not
licensed to Celgene, FORMA will maintain worldwide rights.
In addition, also pursuant to the 2014 collaboration arrangement,
Celgene retains the option to enter into one additional collaboration
agreement, during which Celgene will have the exclusive option to
acquire FORMA, including the U.S. rights to all Celgene-licensed
programs, and worldwide rights to other unencumbered, wholly-owned
programs within FORMA at that time.
“Our continued collaboration with FORMA is based upon the quality of
their drug candidates, their adaptability to enter new emerging areas of
biology, and their leadership in fostering a collaborative culture at
the forefront of innovation,” said Rupert Vessey, FRCP, DPhil, President
of Research and Early Development, Celgene Corporation.
“FORMA has made significant advances by declaring multiple drug
candidates with the potential for profound differentiation across a
broad range of therapeutic areas, and to date has advanced several
Celgene-partnered or wholly-owned by FORMA into the clinic,” said Steven
Tregay, Ph.D., CEO and Founder, FORMA Therapeutics. “The continued
expansion of our partnership provides FORMA with sustainability and
autonomy to deliver on our research strategy, which aligns well with
Celgene’s global strategic directives.”
John Hohneker, M.D., President, Research and Development, FORMA
Therapeutics, added, “We are thrilled that Celgene values the innovative
science that we are pursuing at FORMA. The continuation of our
productive collaboration is a tribute to our team of talented scientists
and clinicians who have and continue to bring forth potentially
important new medicines for people with cancer and other serious
diseases.”
About FORMA
FORMA Therapeutics' scientists are passionate
about discovering and developing medicines that will make a difference
in oncology, inflammation & immunity, neurodegeneration and other
serious diseases. The Company’s fully integrated R&D team drives
discovery and early clinical development of therapeutics for qualified
targets in the areas of epigenetics, protein homeostasis and metabolism.
Leveraging a world class network of academic investigators, clinical
experts and partners, FORMA combines deep biology insight, chemistry
expertise and early clinical development capabilities, to create drug
candidates that will ultimately provide profound patient benefit.
FORMA is headquartered in Watertown, MA near the epicenter of the
Cambridge Life Sciences cluster, with additional chemistry operations in
Branford, CT. www.formatherapeutics.com
Join our conversation on Twitter @FORMAInc.