NAMSA Announces New Online Test Selection Tool To Support Global Medical Device Manufacturers

TOLEDO, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAMSA®, the world’s only Medical Research Organization (MRO) that accelerates medical device development through integrated laboratory, clinical and consulting services, is pleased to announce its newly-released online test selection tool, NAMSA Test Navigator, to fully support global medical device manufacturers’ testing requirements.

The Test Navigator was built to provide maximum visibility into the full range of testing capabilities offered within NAMSA’s state-of-the-art laboratories located throughout North America, Asia and Europe.

The industry’s definitive resource for medical product testing for over 50 years, NAMSA offers clients’ world-class development programs that streamline required testing, reduce development timelines and provide overall medical device program efficiencies.

“We are extremely pleased to offer this new online capability to the medical device marketplace, and hope it serves as a helpful resource to international medical product manufacturers,” stated Christopher Rupp, Director of Global Marketing, NAMSA. “It is through our quality testing services that we have helped thousands of clients ensure that their devices get to market in the most safe, effective and timely manner possible. We are proud of our reputation as the premier industry leader in toxicology, microbiology, chemistry and biocompatibility testing."

To access the new NAMSA Test Navigator tool, including information on our broad, yet comprehensive testing services, please visit www.namsa.com and click on the “Services” drop down menu.

About NAMSA

NAMSA is a Medical Research Organization (MRO), accelerating medical device product development through integrated laboratory, clinical and consulting services. Driven by our regulatory expertise, NAMSA’s MRO® Approach plays an important role in translational research, applying a unique combination of disciplines – consulting, regulatory, preclinical, toxicology, microbiology, chemistry, clinical and quality – to move clients’ products through the development process, and continue to provide support through commercialization to post-market requirements anywhere in the world.

NAMSA operates 13 offices throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and employs 1,000 highly-experienced laboratory, clinical and consulting Associates.