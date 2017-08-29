NAMSA Announces New Online Test Selection Tool To Support Global Medical Device Manufacturers

TOLEDO, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAMSA®,
the world’s only Medical Research Organization (MRO) that accelerates
medical device development through integrated laboratory, clinical and
consulting services, is pleased to announce its newly-released online
test selection tool, NAMSA
Test Navigator, to fully support global medical device
manufacturers’ testing requirements.
The Test Navigator was built to provide maximum visibility into the full
range of testing capabilities offered within NAMSA’s state-of-the-art
laboratories located throughout North America, Asia and Europe.
The industry’s definitive resource for medical product testing for over
50 years, NAMSA offers clients’ world-class development programs that
streamline required testing, reduce development timelines and provide
overall medical device program efficiencies.
“We are extremely pleased to offer this new online capability to the
medical device marketplace, and hope it serves as a helpful resource to
international medical product manufacturers,” stated Christopher Rupp,
Director of Global Marketing, NAMSA. “It is through our quality testing
services that we have helped thousands of clients ensure that their
devices get to market in the most safe, effective and timely manner
possible. We are proud of our reputation as the premier industry leader
in toxicology, microbiology, chemistry and biocompatibility testing."
To access the new NAMSA Test Navigator tool, including information on
our broad, yet comprehensive testing services, please visit www.namsa.com
and click on the “Services” drop down menu.
About NAMSA
NAMSA is
a Medical
Research Organization (MRO), accelerating medical device product
development through integrated laboratory, clinical and consulting
services. Driven by our regulatory expertise, NAMSA’s MRO® Approach
plays an important role in translational research, applying a unique
combination of disciplines – consulting, regulatory, preclinical,
toxicology, microbiology, chemistry, clinical and quality – to move
clients’ products through the development process, and continue to
provide support through commercialization to post-market requirements
anywhere in the world.
NAMSA operates 13 offices throughout North America, Europe, the Middle
East and Asia, and employs 1,000 highly-experienced laboratory, clinical
and consulting Associates.