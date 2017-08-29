Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Announces Appointment Of Steven Chartier As Vice President Of Regulatory And Clinical Affairs

Deep international expertise to drive the Company’s global expansion
BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anika
Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global, integrated orthopedic
medicines company specializing in therapeutics based on its proprietary hyaluronic
acid ("HA") technology, today announced the appointment of
Steven Chartier as Vice President of Regulatory and Clinical Affairs.
Mr. Chartier brings more than 25 years of operational expertise leading
global regulatory strategy, especially in the Asia Pacific markets, and
clinical development for emerging and established companies in the
medical technology and biotechnology industries. In his new role at
Anika, Mr. Chartier will be responsible for overseeing and directing the
clinical development course for the Company’s orthobiologics and
regenerative medicine pipeline and advancing promising candidates like
CINGAL® and HYALOFAST® through U.S. and ex-U.S. regulatory channels.
“Anika’s expansive commercial portfolio and global footprint are
impressive, and I see tremendous potential in its diversified product
pipeline that lends itself to a steady flow of regulatory filings and
approvals in the U.S. and overseas”
“We’re excited to strengthen and solidify our regulatory and clinical
development capabilities with the addition of Mr. Chartier, a veteran
regulatory and clinical affairs professional with proven expertise in
spearheading regulatory strategy and leading a wide array of products
through U.S. and global approvals,” said Charles H. Sherwood, Ph.D.,
Chief Executive Officer of Anika Therapeutics. “Mr. Chartier is the
latest of the strategic, senior-level hires we’ve made to advance our
robust orthobiologics and regenerative medicine pipeline, and build out
our direct commercialization capabilities that will bring forth the next
decade of growth for Anika.”
Most recently, Mr. Chartier served as Vice President of Regulatory
Affairs and Quality Assurance at Augmenix, Inc., a growth-oriented,
privately-held medical device company focused on improving the outcomes
of radiotherapy through the use of absorbable hydrogels. Prior to his
time at Augmenix, Mr. Chartier served as Chief Operations Officer at
PixarBio Corporation and Chief Operating Officer at Infraredx, Inc.,
where he developed broad operational prowess and led U.S. and global
regulatory, quality and clinical development strategy for these
entrepreneurial organizations. Mr. Chartier also held positions at
Biogen, Inc., a large public company opportunity where he honed his
clinical development skills, and at Nucryst Pharmaceuticals, where he
spent almost a decade building and maintaining the regulatory and
quality functions to support worldwide approval and compliance of
regulated medical device and pharmaceutical products.
Mr. Chartier launched his career in clinical research and clinical trial
coordination at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Beth Israel Deaconess
Medical Center. Mr. Chartier received a Regulatory Affairs Certification
from the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society in 2003, and he holds a
Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Saint Anselm College. Click HERE to
view Mr. Chartier’s full bio.
About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Anika
Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) is a global, integrated orthopedic
medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to
improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases
and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the
continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative
cartilage repair. The Company has over two decades of global expertise
developing, manufacturing, and commercializing more than 20 products
based on its proprietary hyaluronic
acid (HA) technology. Anika's orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC®, MONOVISC®,
and CINGAL,
which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted
HA, and HYALOFAST,
a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. For
more information about Anika, please visit www.anikatherapeutics.com.