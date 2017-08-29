Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Announces Appointment Of Steven Chartier As Vice President Of Regulatory And Clinical Affairs

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company specializing in therapeutics based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid ("HA") technology, today announced the appointment of Steven Chartier as Vice President of Regulatory and Clinical Affairs. Mr. Chartier brings more than 25 years of operational expertise leading global regulatory strategy, especially in the Asia Pacific markets, and clinical development for emerging and established companies in the medical technology and biotechnology industries. In his new role at Anika, Mr. Chartier will be responsible for overseeing and directing the clinical development course for the Company’s orthobiologics and regenerative medicine pipeline and advancing promising candidates like CINGAL® and HYALOFAST® through U.S. and ex-U.S. regulatory channels.

“We’re excited to strengthen and solidify our regulatory and clinical development capabilities with the addition of Mr. Chartier, a veteran regulatory and clinical affairs professional with proven expertise in spearheading regulatory strategy and leading a wide array of products through U.S. and global approvals,” said Charles H. Sherwood, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Anika Therapeutics. “Mr. Chartier is the latest of the strategic, senior-level hires we’ve made to advance our robust orthobiologics and regenerative medicine pipeline, and build out our direct commercialization capabilities that will bring forth the next decade of growth for Anika.”

Most recently, Mr. Chartier served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance at Augmenix, Inc., a growth-oriented, privately-held medical device company focused on improving the outcomes of radiotherapy through the use of absorbable hydrogels. Prior to his time at Augmenix, Mr. Chartier served as Chief Operations Officer at PixarBio Corporation and Chief Operating Officer at Infraredx, Inc., where he developed broad operational prowess and led U.S. and global regulatory, quality and clinical development strategy for these entrepreneurial organizations. Mr. Chartier also held positions at Biogen, Inc., a large public company opportunity where he honed his clinical development skills, and at Nucryst Pharmaceuticals, where he spent almost a decade building and maintaining the regulatory and quality functions to support worldwide approval and compliance of regulated medical device and pharmaceutical products.

“Anika’s expansive commercial portfolio and global footprint are impressive, and I see tremendous potential in its diversified product pipeline that lends itself to a steady flow of regulatory filings and approvals in the U.S. and overseas,” said Steven Chartier, Vice President of Regulatory and Clinical Affairs at Anika Therapeutics. “I believe my experience working with Asia Pacific regulatory authorities will be especially valuable to Anika, as this region represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the orthopedic medicine market.”

Mr. Chartier launched his career in clinical research and clinical trial coordination at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Mr. Chartier received a Regulatory Affairs Certification from the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society in 2003, and he holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Saint Anselm College. Click HERE to view Mr. Chartier’s full bio.

About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. The Company has over two decades of global expertise developing, manufacturing, and commercializing more than 20 products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Anika's orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC®, MONOVISC®, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anikatherapeutics.com.