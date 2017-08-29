|
PAREXEL (PRXL) Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2017 Results
8/29/2017 7:49:50 AM
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ: PRXL) ("PAREXEL" or the "Company"), a leading global biopharmaceutical services company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2017, which ended on June 30, 2017.
“PAREXEL's revenue performance in the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2017 exceeded our expectations,” said Josef von Rickenbach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PAREXEL. “Revenue in the quarter increased 3.8% year over year, driven by growth in demand for our services and success in our efforts to generate near-term revenue. GAAP diluted EPS was impacted by this favorable revenue performance, as well as by charges from the Company's restructuring program and transaction costs relating to the pending sale of the Company. Adjusted diluted EPS benefited from this revenue performance and from effective cost control.
