Sensile Medical Has Arrived In Olten

OLTEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following our announcement in January 2017, at the end of August 2017 Sensile Medical moved to its new offices at Solothurnerstrasse 235 in Olten. Over the past few months, we have undertaken extensive work to make our new space suitable for our use. As a medical devices company, Sensile Medical needs a diverse range of office and lab space. Our new lab’s flexible space makes meeting this goal very attainable. Sensile Medical closed its offices in Haegendorf last Friday and, within one day, moved to its new offices in Olten, something we achieved through efficient planning and the help of a moving company. As of today, our over 100 colleagues, depending on where they live, will take a different route to work, potentially making use of the excellent public transportation connections Olten provides.

Our new offices offer us the potential to further develop Sensile. We hope our new offices will help us grow and become a major partner of the pharmaceutical industry.

About Sensile Medical

Sensile Medical AG is a leading company in the area of advanced micro pump technology developing a broad range of customer-specific delivery and dosing solutions. These pumps are ideally suited for Large-Volume subcutaneous delivery of modern pharmaceutical and biotech products for self-administration by patients. Due to Sensile Medical's unique SenseCore technology, the products are highly cost-efficient, accurate, and safe. They are increasingly used in drug delivery, medical and consumer applications. Founded in 2004, Sensile Medical is located in Haegendorf, Switzerland.