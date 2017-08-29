Sensile Medical Has Arrived In Olten

OLTEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following our announcement in January 2017, at the end of August 2017
Sensile Medical moved to its new offices at Solothurnerstrasse 235 in
Olten. Over the past few months, we have undertaken extensive work to
make our new space suitable for our use. As a medical devices company,
Sensile Medical needs a diverse range of office and lab space. Our new
lab’s flexible space makes meeting this goal very attainable. Sensile
Medical closed its offices in Haegendorf last Friday and, within one
day, moved to its new offices in Olten, something we achieved through
efficient planning and the help of a moving company. As of today, our
over 100 colleagues, depending on where they live, will take a different
route to work, potentially making use of the excellent public
transportation connections Olten provides.
Our new offices offer us the potential to further develop Sensile. We
hope our new offices will help us grow and become a major partner of the
pharmaceutical industry.
About Sensile Medical
Sensile Medical AG is a leading company in the area of advanced micro
pump technology developing a broad range of customer-specific delivery
and dosing solutions. These pumps are ideally suited for Large-Volume
subcutaneous delivery of modern pharmaceutical and biotech products for
self-administration by patients. Due to Sensile Medical's unique
SenseCore technology, the products are highly cost-efficient, accurate,
and safe. They are increasingly used in drug delivery, medical and
consumer applications. Founded in 2004, Sensile Medical is located in
Haegendorf, Switzerland.