Sverica Capital Management Supports Resonetics, LLC Acquisition Of Aduro Laser

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sverica
Capital Management LLC (“Sverica”) today announced that portfolio
company Resonetics
has acquired Aduro
Laser (“Aduro”). The investment marks Resonetics’ second acquisition
following the original acquisition of Resonetics by Sverica in 2014.
“Joining forces with
Resonetics provides additional resources and synergies to provide
solutions to our customers on a larger scale.”
Based in Davis, CA, Aduro is an emerging leader in laser processing of
tubular components for the medical device industry, serving leading
companies in structural heart, peripheral vascular and minimally
invasive surgery markets. In just four years, Aduro has established an
innovative business model and proprietary technology to shorten lead
times dramatically, enabling customers to iterate rapidly and reduce
time to market. With a relentless focus on efficiency and eliminating
waste, the company also offers incredible value and makes broader
adoption of interrupted spiral cut tubing economically viable.
Resonetics will market the service as PRIME™ Laser Cut Tubing, a
best-in-class solution for quick turn and high volume laser cut tubing
used extensively in catheter delivery systems, Nitinol implants and
single use instruments.
“We are very excited to partner with Grayson Beck and Demian Backs, who
have created a disruptive business model in Aduro,” said Tom
Burns, Resonetics CEO. “We share a similar culture with an emphasis
on innovation, speed and customer satisfaction. Resonetics will expand
capacity with a new facility, additional equipment and more engineering
resources to keep lead times the best in the industry.”
"After more than 45 years of laser manufacturing and machine building
experience, Demian and I knew we wanted to create something different,”
added Grayson
Beck, Co-founder and CEO of Aduro Laser. “Joining forces with
Resonetics provides additional resources and synergies to provide
solutions to our customers on a larger scale.”
Dave
Finley, Managing Director at Sverica said, “We are excited to
continue to build the capabilities of the premier pure-play laser
micro-manufacturing company in the medical device manufacturing
industry. Resonetics was acquired in 2014 as a single-location,
polymer-focused laser processor of components. Less than three years
later, we have entered the metals segment of the industry and service
customers globally through six locations. Resonetics is a textbook
example of what Sverica strives to do in lower-middle-market investing.”
About Resonetics
Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in laser micro-manufacturing.
Resonetics has a passion for deploying lasers to solve complex
manufacturing challenges for the medical device and diagnostics industry
and has invested heavily in leading edge technology and developing laser
experts. Resonetics designs and builds its own laser workstations and
has more than 80 laser workstations in-house, covering a wide spectrum
of laser types and wavelengths, including the latest femtosecond and
picosecond technologies. Combining state-of-the-art laser systems with a
large and innovative technical team allows Resonetics to partner with
customers and provide winning solutions that meet all technical, quality
and economic requirements. For more information, please visit www.resonetics.com.
About Sverica Capital Management
Sverica is a leading lower-middle-market-focused private equity firm
that has raised over $700 million of investment capital across four
funds. The firm acquires and actively builds companies that are, or
could become, leaders in their industries. Since 2001, Sverica has
maintained a “high touch” operating philosophy of taking an active role
in portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal resources
to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies. For
more information, please visit www.sverica.com.