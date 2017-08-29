Nihon Kohden Corporation (NHNKF.PK) Launches Global Education And Training Platform

Nihon Kohden University designed to help busy healthcare
professionals optimize clinical practice, quality
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nihon Kohden, a U.S. market leader in precision medical products and
services, today announced the launch of Nihon
Kohden University, a global education and training platform designed
to help healthcare professionals build and sustain technology expertise,
optimize clinical practice and ultimately ensure quality patient care.
“With Nihon Kohden University, we are bridging this gap
by providing anytime, anywhere access to tools and actionable
information busy healthcare professionals can use to keep themselves at
the top of clinical practice and their patients at the center of quality
care.”
Built to meet the unique needs of time-constrained healthcare
practitioners and provider organizations, Nihon Kohden University offers
anytime, anywhere access to:
-
A range of accredited instructor-led and virtual clinical courses;
-
Product-specific courses in patient monitoring and neurology, with
sophisticated online simulations for navigating equipment prior to
implementation;
-
Immersive training modalities specifically designed for adult
learners, including virtual reality apps simulating everyday clinical
practice;
-
A comprehensive, on-demand library of printable literature, including
clinical resource guides, clinical references, self-study packets and
more, and;
-
An array of offline, onsite training courses and consulting services
that can be customized for each organization.
Select Nihon Kohden University training courses are powered by
HealthStream, giving users access to an array of advanced reporting
features. Combined with Nihon Kohden University’s ease of use, the
complete offering delivers exceptional training with significant cost
and time savings for provider organizations.
“In today’s complex and fast-changing healthcare environment, clinical
education is more important than ever, but many provider organizations
lack the time or adequate resources to stay ahead of the curve,” said
Veffa Devers, vice president of clinical excellence programs at Nihon
Kohden America. “With Nihon Kohden University, we are bridging this gap
by providing anytime, anywhere access to tools and actionable
information busy healthcare professionals can use to keep themselves at
the top of clinical practice and their patients at the center of quality
care.”
As part of Nihon Kohden’s learning-based culture, Nihon Kohden
University was also designed to serve as an ongoing education and
training resource for its own employees across the world. According to
Dr. Wilson P. Constantine, CEO of Nihon Kohden America, this shared
knowledge base is critical to achieving the company founder’s mission:
to help improve patient quality of life with advanced technology.
“Nihon Kohden University is a testament to the passion our founder
instilled in us for not only providing exceptional technology and
service but also best-in-class training and education for our customers
and our people,” said Dr. Constantine. “With this new platform, we are
helping our customers move their focus from cost to value in a rapidly
shifting marketplace that prizes quality care and outcomes over volume.
The best way to achieve these kinds of outcomes is to provide
exceptional support to those on the front lines with patients.”
For more information or to sign up for Nihon Kohden University, visit nkuniversity.org.
About Nihon Kohden Corporation
Founded in Japan in 1951, Nihon Kohden is the leading manufacturer,
developer and distributor of medical electronic equipment, with
subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Asia. The company’s products are
now used in more than 120 countries, and it is the largest supplier of
electroencephalography products worldwide. A pioneer in transformational
healthcare technology, Nihon Kohden has envisioned, designed and
produced revolutionary devices, such as pulse oximeters, arrhythmia
analysis, low-invasive blood volume monitoring and wireless patient
monitoring. In the U.S., the company is a trusted source for patient
monitoring, sleep assessment, neurology and cardiology instrumentation
solutions, and has been recognized for the highest customer satisfaction
among U.S. hospitals and health systems for 42 consecutive quarters (MD
Buyline). For more information, visit us.nihonkohden.com.
MD Buyline is a registered service mark of MD Buyline.