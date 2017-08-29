Nihon Kohden Corporation (NHNKF.PK) Launches Global Education And Training Platform

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nihon Kohden, a U.S. market leader in precision medical products and services, today announced the launch of Nihon Kohden University, a global education and training platform designed to help healthcare professionals build and sustain technology expertise, optimize clinical practice and ultimately ensure quality patient care.

Built to meet the unique needs of time-constrained healthcare practitioners and provider organizations, Nihon Kohden University offers anytime, anywhere access to:

A range of accredited instructor-led and virtual clinical courses;

Product-specific courses in patient monitoring and neurology, with sophisticated online simulations for navigating equipment prior to implementation;

Immersive training modalities specifically designed for adult learners, including virtual reality apps simulating everyday clinical practice;

A comprehensive, on-demand library of printable literature, including clinical resource guides, clinical references, self-study packets and more, and;

An array of offline, onsite training courses and consulting services that can be customized for each organization.

Select Nihon Kohden University training courses are powered by HealthStream, giving users access to an array of advanced reporting features. Combined with Nihon Kohden University’s ease of use, the complete offering delivers exceptional training with significant cost and time savings for provider organizations.

“In today’s complex and fast-changing healthcare environment, clinical education is more important than ever, but many provider organizations lack the time or adequate resources to stay ahead of the curve,” said Veffa Devers, vice president of clinical excellence programs at Nihon Kohden America. “With Nihon Kohden University, we are bridging this gap by providing anytime, anywhere access to tools and actionable information busy healthcare professionals can use to keep themselves at the top of clinical practice and their patients at the center of quality care.”

As part of Nihon Kohden’s learning-based culture, Nihon Kohden University was also designed to serve as an ongoing education and training resource for its own employees across the world. According to Dr. Wilson P. Constantine, CEO of Nihon Kohden America, this shared knowledge base is critical to achieving the company founder’s mission: to help improve patient quality of life with advanced technology.

“Nihon Kohden University is a testament to the passion our founder instilled in us for not only providing exceptional technology and service but also best-in-class training and education for our customers and our people,” said Dr. Constantine. “With this new platform, we are helping our customers move their focus from cost to value in a rapidly shifting marketplace that prizes quality care and outcomes over volume. The best way to achieve these kinds of outcomes is to provide exceptional support to those on the front lines with patients.”

For more information or to sign up for Nihon Kohden University, visit nkuniversity.org.

About Nihon Kohden Corporation

Founded in Japan in 1951, Nihon Kohden is the leading manufacturer, developer and distributor of medical electronic equipment, with subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Asia. The company’s products are now used in more than 120 countries, and it is the largest supplier of electroencephalography products worldwide. A pioneer in transformational healthcare technology, Nihon Kohden has envisioned, designed and produced revolutionary devices, such as pulse oximeters, arrhythmia analysis, low-invasive blood volume monitoring and wireless patient monitoring. In the U.S., the company is a trusted source for patient monitoring, sleep assessment, neurology and cardiology instrumentation solutions, and has been recognized for the highest customer satisfaction among U.S. hospitals and health systems for 42 consecutive quarters (MD Buyline). For more information, visit us.nihonkohden.com.

MD Buyline is a registered service mark of MD Buyline.