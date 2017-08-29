Forge Therapeutics And Evotec AG (EVTG.F) To Present Preclinical Data On Novel Antibiotic Program At 2017 ASM/ESCMID Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Therapeutics, Inc., (Forge) and its strategic alliance partner Evotec AG (Evotec), announced today that the companies will present two posters on Forge's LpxC antibiotic program at the 2017 ASM/ESCMID Conference on Drug Development to Meet the Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance. The scientific conference is being held September 6-7, 2017 at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel in Boston, MA.

Poster Presentations:

Poster Title: In Vitro Characterization of Non-hydroxamate LpxC Inhibitors

Characterization of Non-hydroxamate LpxC Inhibitors Poster Board Number: 50

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 3:45 PM ET - 4:45 PM ET

Poster Title: In Vivo Characterization of Non-hydroxamate LpxC Inhibitors

Characterization of Non-hydroxamate LpxC Inhibitors Poster Board Number: 51

Thursday, September 7, 2017 3:45 PM ET - 4:45 PM ET

The abstracts related to the poster presentations are available through the ASM/ESCMID website: https://www.asm.org/images/Meetings/ASM-ESCMID/Poster%20Presentation%20Abstracts%20for%20the%20web2.pdf

About ASM/ESCMID

Antimicrobial drug resistance (AMR) is an urgent global health problem. New antimicrobial drug development is increasingly viewed as a priority by National and International bodies. There are relatively few agents in developmental pipelines and a paucity of identified microbiological targets that can be exploited for drug development. Co-sponsored by the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) and the European Society for Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID), this multidisciplinary meeting will address the challenges, opportunities and current requirements for antimicrobial drug development for AMR.

About LpxC and the 'Superbug' Epidemic

Millions of people around the globe have become infected with bacteria that are resistant to current antibiotic treatments, or 'superbugs', creating a global health epidemic. An estimated 700,000 worldwide deaths occur each year from these drug-resistant infections, and in the U.S. alone, an estimated 23,000 people die each year from antibiotic resistant infections. The biotechnology industry, leading government agencies and world leaders agree that the need for new antibiotics is urgent.

LpxC is an attractive and highly sought after antibiotic target it is conserved across Gram-negative bacteria and not found in Gram-positive bacteria or human cells. Other LpxC inhibitors have been evaluated by biopharma in the past but chemistry limitations (e.g. hydroxamic acid) have yielded unsuitable compounds that suffer from poor drug-like properties. There are no approved therapeutics targeting LpxC.

About Forge Therapeutics

Forge Therapeutics is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibiotics to treat multi-drug resistant bacteria, or 'superbugs,' that have ignited a global health epidemic. With its proprietary chemistry approach, Forge develops small molecule inhibitors targeting metalloenzymes. Forge's lead effort is focused on LpxC, a zinc metalloenzyme found only in Gram-negative bacteria and which is essential for bacteria to grow. Forge has discovered novel small molecule inhibitors of LpxC that are potent in vitro, efficacious in vivo, and effective against drug resistant Gram-negative bacteria 'superbugs.' To complement its innovative approach to drug discovery, Forge has a capital efficient business model that utilizes a mix of non-dilutive and traditional funding sources to advance its programs, including LpxC. Forge has formed a strategic alliance with leading drug discovery alliance and development partnership company Evotec AG and has been awarded multiple government awards to address the global 'superbug' epidemic. In addition, Forge has amassed a rich intellectual property estate on metalloprotein inhibitors to protect its technology and pipeline. For further information, please visit the company's website www.ForgeTherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @ForgeThera.

