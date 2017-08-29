Freedom Innovations Launches World's First Split-Keel, Low Profile Fiberglass Foot

Maverick™ Comfort AT Completes
Wide-Ranging Trio of Maverick Brand Offerings
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freedom Innovations, a leading global designer and manufacturer of
advanced technology lower limb prosthetics, today launched the Maverick™
Comfort AT, an all-terrain, fiberglass foot with
a low profile designed to accommodate those with clearance challenges
while providing comfort and ease of mobility with unsurpassed ground
compliance. The Maverick Comfort AT is lightweight, has excellent
energy storage and return, and is suitable for leisure walking, hiking
or engaging in low to moderate impact activities. The Maverick
Comfort AT rounds out the trio of Maverick options from Freedom
Innovations’ fiberglass foot line.
“I surf, skydive, free dive, bike, hike, whatever
keeps me active and this new addition, the Maverick Xtreme AT, backs me
in my adventures.”
“I like the way the Maverick Comfort AT feels walking on cobble stones
and uneven surfaces,” said Robert Poirier, a retired mechanical
engineer. Poirier, an amputee for the past 53 years said he knows what
he likes when it comes to easy walking. “Maverick Comfort has a soft
heel for a more natural feel walking on all surfaces. It simply
offers a smooth and predictable experience.”
“We are confident in our mission to meet the needs of every amputee in
both our fiberglass and carbon fiber foot portfolios,” said David A.
Smith, Chairman and CEO, Freedom Innovations. “Now, with our Maverick
fiberglass options, we are satisfying more patients than before. In
consideration of a patient’s residual limb, the low-profile design of
the Maverick Comfort AT makes it the ideal lightweight, fiberglass
walking foot for those with clearance challenges. We are thrilled when
patients tell us they can walk for hours without discomfort or fatigue.”
Maverick All Terrain (AT) come in two styles, Maverick Xtreme AT
and Maverick Comfort AT Low Profile and feature:
-
Aerospace grade waterproof fiberglass material
-
32° coronal motion
-
a wave heel plate
-
regular and sandal toe options
The Maverick Xtreme AT launched in May of 2017 and is the world’s
first, split-keel fiberglass foot providing durability, flexibility and
stability. It is designed for active lifestyles including those who
enjoy extreme activities. “I’ve only just started using the Maverick
Xtreme AT,” said Eric Welton, a professional skydiver who has been an
amputee for 11 years. “I surf, skydive, free dive, bike, hike, whatever
keeps me active and this new addition, the Maverick Xtreme AT, backs me
in my adventures.”
The world’s lightest fiberglass foot, the original Maverick Xtreme,
launched in January and is the solid-keel version providing extreme
durability and flexibility. “I’ve been using the Maverick Xtreme for six
months and haven't switched my foot since,” said 30-year old Robert A.
Rodriguez, an extreme athlete who was born with a fibular hemimelia
requiring amputation. “I first put on the Maverick Xtreme after breaking
my carbon fiber foot training for American Ninja Warrior. As an
athlete who plays five sports, I am no longer scared that my foot will
break during my high activity performances. I love the Maverick because
it’s lighter than other feet on the market. I can load and store more
energy than usual getting better results than before.”
To view the complete line of Maverick Xtreme products, visit www.maverick-mayhem.com.
About Freedom Innovations
Freedom Innovations, LLC, (www.freedom-innovations.com)
designs, manufactures, and markets award-winning advanced technology
lower extremity prosthetic devices that provide people with physical
challenges the ability to reach their full potential. Based in Irvine,
CA, Freedom’s lower extremity prosthetics are manufactured in the USA
and distributed throughout the world.