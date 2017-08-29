MicroPort Orthopedics (MCRPF) Announces Launch Of Its Procotyl® Prime Acetabular Cup System For Total Hip Replacement Surgery

ARLINGTON, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroPort
Orthopedics, a medical device company that develops and manufactures
cutting-edge joint replacement implants and approaches, today announced
the launch of its Procotyl® Prime Acetabular Cup System.
“At MicroPort Orthopedics, we embrace the constant advance in orthopedic
medicine, and have a deep commitment to creating products that make
patients’ lives better,” said Aurelio Sahagun, President. “The Procotyl®
Prime Acetabular Cup System, with its best-in-class features, is a great
example of this commitment, as it not only strengthens our position as a
leader in surgical joint replacement, but also complements our existing
products and surgical approaches to help patients return to full
function faster.”
The Procotyl® Prime Acetabular Cup System, which is the next step in the
evolution of the successful Dynasty® Acetabular Cup System, received
510k Clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in late June.
“Procotyl® Prime’s design is a culmination of over 20 years of market
experience coupled with intelligent design and engineering,” said Dr.
James Chow, Director of Orthopedics Hip & Joint at Phoenix St. Luke’s
Medical Center. “We set out to design an implant optimized for
highly-crosslinked polyethylene and modern 3D fixation surfaces,
allowing us to eliminate compromises. The result is a shell that is
strong and flexible, has maximized poly thickness and robust pull-out
strength, all while allowing the versatility of large head options in
the smallest sizes.”
In addition to the benefits of the implant, the Procotyl® Prime system
is the first on the market designed with simple, versatile
instrumentation to support a variety of surgical approaches, including
all of MicroPort’s soft-tissue sparing philosophies.
Dr. Brad Penenberg, Chief of Arthroplasty Service at Cedars-Sinai
Hospital, said, “Procotyl® Prime is the first acetabular component
adapted for MicroPort’s novel portal-assisted acetabular
instrumentation. This unique approach facilitates preservation of soft
tissue, fast patient recovery, and direct acetabular visualization.”
For more information about the Procotyl® Prime Acetabular Cup System or
MicroPort Orthopedics, visit www.ortho.microport.com
or follow the brand on Twitter and Facebook.
About MicroPort Orthopedics
Established in January 2014,
MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. is the fifth largest multinational producer
of hip and knee implants and a proud member of the MicroPort Scientific
Corporation family of companies. From its headquarters in Arlington,
Tennessee, MicroPort Orthopedics develops, produces, and distributes
innovative OrthoRecon products. The company’s U.S.-based manufacturing
and logistics capabilities deliver high quality hip and knee products to
patients and their doctors in over 60 countries, including the U.S.,
EMEA, Japanese, Latin American and China markets. For more information
about MicroPort Orthopedics, visit http://www.ortho.microport.com/.
About MicroPort Scientific
MicroPort Scientific
Corporation is a leading medical device company focused on innovating,
manufacturing, and marketing high-quality and high-end medical devices
globally. With a diverse portfolio of products now being used at an
average rate of one for every 15 seconds in thousands of major hospitals
around the world, MicroPort maintains world-wide operations in a broad
range of business segments including Cardiovascular, Orthopedic,
Electrophysiological, Endovascular, Neurovascular, Surgical, Diabetes
Care and Endocrinal Management, and others. MicroPort is dedicated to
becoming a patient-oriented global enterprise that improves and reshapes
patient lives through application of innovative science and technology.
For more information, please refer to: http://www.microport.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some information contained on
this website contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements include, without limitation, those regarding our future
financial position, our strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets,
future developments in the markets where we participate or are seeking
to participate, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that
include the words “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,”
“project,” “estimate,” “predict,” “is confident,” “has confidence” and
similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking
statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and
expectations of MicroPort’s management and are subject to significant
risks and uncertainties. MicroPort Scientific Corporation undertakes no
obligation to update any of the statements. These forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to
risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual future
results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are
not limited to, general industry and economic conditions, PRC
governmental policies and regulations relating to the medical device
manufacturing industry, competition in the medical device manufacturing
industry, our ability to develop new products and stay abreast of market
trends and technological advances, our goals and strategies, our ability
to execute strategic acquisitions of, investments in or alliances with
other companies and businesses, fluctuations in general economic and
business conditions in China.
This document is for information purposes only and does not
constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or the
solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any
securities of MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and no part of it shall
form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any agreement,
arrangement, contract, commitment or investment decision in relation
thereto whatsoever.
All rights reserved.
Copyright © 2017 MicroPort Scientific Corporation