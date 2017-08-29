MicroPort Orthopedics (MCRPF) Announces Launch Of Its Procotyl® Prime Acetabular Cup System For Total Hip Replacement Surgery

ARLINGTON, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroPort Orthopedics, a medical device company that develops and manufactures cutting-edge joint replacement implants and approaches, today announced the launch of its Procotyl® Prime Acetabular Cup System.

“At MicroPort Orthopedics, we embrace the constant advance in orthopedic medicine, and have a deep commitment to creating products that make patients’ lives better,” said Aurelio Sahagun, President. “The Procotyl® Prime Acetabular Cup System, with its best-in-class features, is a great example of this commitment, as it not only strengthens our position as a leader in surgical joint replacement, but also complements our existing products and surgical approaches to help patients return to full function faster.”

The Procotyl® Prime Acetabular Cup System, which is the next step in the evolution of the successful Dynasty® Acetabular Cup System, received 510k Clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in late June.

“Procotyl® Prime’s design is a culmination of over 20 years of market experience coupled with intelligent design and engineering,” said Dr. James Chow, Director of Orthopedics Hip & Joint at Phoenix St. Luke’s Medical Center. “We set out to design an implant optimized for highly-crosslinked polyethylene and modern 3D fixation surfaces, allowing us to eliminate compromises. The result is a shell that is strong and flexible, has maximized poly thickness and robust pull-out strength, all while allowing the versatility of large head options in the smallest sizes.”

In addition to the benefits of the implant, the Procotyl® Prime system is the first on the market designed with simple, versatile instrumentation to support a variety of surgical approaches, including all of MicroPort’s soft-tissue sparing philosophies.

Dr. Brad Penenberg, Chief of Arthroplasty Service at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, said, “Procotyl® Prime is the first acetabular component adapted for MicroPort’s novel portal-assisted acetabular instrumentation. This unique approach facilitates preservation of soft tissue, fast patient recovery, and direct acetabular visualization.”

About MicroPort Orthopedics

Established in January 2014, MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. is the fifth largest multinational producer of hip and knee implants and a proud member of the MicroPort Scientific Corporation family of companies. From its headquarters in Arlington, Tennessee, MicroPort Orthopedics develops, produces, and distributes innovative OrthoRecon products. The company’s U.S.-based manufacturing and logistics capabilities deliver high quality hip and knee products to patients and their doctors in over 60 countries, including the U.S., EMEA, Japanese, Latin American and China markets. For more information about MicroPort Orthopedics, visit http://www.ortho.microport.com/.

About MicroPort Scientific

MicroPort Scientific Corporation is a leading medical device company focused on innovating, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality and high-end medical devices globally. With a diverse portfolio of products now being used at an average rate of one for every 15 seconds in thousands of major hospitals around the world, MicroPort maintains world-wide operations in a broad range of business segments including Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Electrophysiological, Endovascular, Neurovascular, Surgical, Diabetes Care and Endocrinal Management, and others. MicroPort is dedicated to becoming a patient-oriented global enterprise that improves and reshapes patient lives through application of innovative science and technology. For more information, please refer to: http://www.microport.com.

