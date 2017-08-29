Aziyo Biologics Completes Enrollment In Prospective Post Market Study Of Cangaroo ECM Envelope

SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aziyo Biologics, Inc. a fully integrated regenerative medicine company,
today announced completion of patient enrollment in SECURE, a
prospective post market study of 1,000 patients treated with CanGaroo®
ECM® Envelope in conjunction with cardiac implantable
electronic device (CIED) placement.
The CanGaroo ECM Envelope is intended to securely hold a CIED to create
a stable environment following surgery. Cardiac rhythm management
devices such as permanent pacemakers and cardioverter defibrillators may
be used with the CanGaroo ECM Envelope. The prospective SECURE study is
evaluating the CanGaroo ECM Envelope in 1,000 patients enrolled at 39 US
centers. The study includes patients that received the CanGaroo ECM
Envelope during initial implantation or replacement of CIEDs. Patients
will be followed to determine the incidence of device-related adverse
events and infection following surgery utilizing CanGaroo.
“Better understanding of the benefits of a product like CanGaroo is
critical to improving patient outcomes,” said Sidarth A. Shah, M.D.,
cardiologist at North Carolina Heart & Vascular. “Incidence of infection
in implantable electronic devices continues to increase, presenting
significant challenges for both patients and treating physicians. These
challenging complications not only result in high patient morbidity and
mortality, but have significant financial impacts as well.”
Preliminary study results presented at the EHRA EUROSPACE - CARDIOSTIM
2017 Conference in June reported no device-related adverse events and a
0.6% infection rate with the use of CanGaroo ECM Envelope. Infection
rates following CIED procedures have been rising and range from 2% to 4%
depending on the risk factors present.
“We look forward to continuing research with CanGaroo to demonstrate the
unique benefits of our biologic ECM,” said Lode Debrabandere, Ph.D.,
President and Chief Executive Officer of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. “We are
committed to differentiating our products with substantial clinical and
pharmacoeconomic data, and with the help of dedicated surgeons and
patients, we are making significant progress towards that goal with
CanGaroo.”
About CanGaroo® ECM®
Envelope
The CanGaroo ECM Envelope is constructed from a multi-laminate sheet of
decellularized, non-crosslinked, lyophilized extracellular matrix (ECM)
derived from porcine small intestinal submucosa (SIS). Once implanted,
the CanGaroo secures the CIED in place, and evidence shows that over
time it remodels into a vascularized pocket that may facilitate CIED
removal or revision. To date, CanGaroo has been implanted in more than
10,000 procedures. CanGaroo ECM Envelope is a 510(k) FDA cleared medical
device.
About Porcine SIS
Porcine SIS is a decellularized matrix that serves as a bioscaffold to
allow vascular ingrowth from adjacent tissues to deliver progenitor
cells and nutrients to the matrix, which then differentiate into
tissue-specific cells and structures. The ECM is gradually replaced as
the patient’s own cells restore the diseased or damaged site. During
repair, the matrix is naturally degraded and resorbed, leaving remodeled
functional tissue where damaged or injured tissue would normally be
expected. Since 1999, an estimated two million patients worldwide have
received SIS ECM implants.
About Aziyo Biologics, Inc.
Aziyo Biologics, Inc. is a fully integrated regenerative medicine
company formed by HighCape Partners, Deerfield Management Co. and
KeraLink International. Aziyo is transforming regenerative medicine by
combining an innovative portfolio of cardiac and orthopedic products
with deep commercial expertise to build value. The commercial and
pipeline products include 510(k) FDA cleared medical devices and human
tissue-based products for surgical implantation. Aziyo’s vision is to
improve healthcare through regenerative medicine solutions supported by
strong scientific, clinical and cost-benefit data.