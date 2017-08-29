|
DAIICHI SANKYO EUROPE GmbH Release: New Sub-Analysis Data Highlights The Benefit Of LIXIANA (Edoxaban) Over Warfarin In NVAF Patients According To More Comprehensive Stroke Risk Scoring
MUNICH, August 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
-Sub-analysis highlights the protective effect of edoxaban against stroke or systemic embolic events (SEEs) and its superior safety in terms of major bleeding risk compared to warfarin, in non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) patients at varying levels of stroke risk.[1]
-The data is being presented at ESC Congress 2017, in Barcelona, Spain.
Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today announced new sub-analysis data, demonstrating that LIXIANA® (edoxaban) provides comparable efficacy and greater safety compared to warfarin, across NVAF patients with different stroke risk scores. The findings are based on a sub-analysis of the Effective aNticoaGulation with factor XA next GEneration in Atrial Fibrillation (ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48) clinical study, and provide more specific insights into the use of oral, once-daily direct factor Xa-inhibitor edoxaban compared to warfarin in NVAF patients grouped by stroke risk (as measured by CHA2DS2-VASc score).[1] The results of the study are being presented at ESC Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.
The ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48 study has previously shown that once-daily edoxaban is as effective as warfarin for the prevention of stroke or SEEs, while significantly reducing the risk of bleeding. This new sub-analysis has established that the benefit of edoxaban over warfarin is maintained, with no significant effect modification by CHA2DS2-VASc score, which assesses stroke risk more accurately than the previously used CHADS2 score.[1],[2]
Providing insights into edoxaban's risk-benefit profile in stroke prevention, the sub-analysis shows that edoxaban provides an incremental absolute reduction in safety events (including major bleeding, intracranial haemorrhage and cardiovascular hospitalisations) for NVAF patients, over those receiving warfarin, as the risk of stroke increases.[1] While overall results from ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48 demonstrate that edoxaban provides superior safety for NVAF patients in terms of major bleeding risk compared to warfarin,[2] this data further shows that the safety benefit remains in place in patients with higher CHA2DS2-VASc scores (p-int=0.99 for major bleeding).[1] Major bleeding is a key consideration in assessing appropriate treatment in NVAF, and as such, this data highlights the value of edoxaban for patients at varying levels of stroke risk.[1]
Joris De Groot, MD, PhD, Cardiologist, University of Amsterdam and lead author of the study, commented: "These findings can greatly benefit physicians in clinical practice. Reducing stroke risk is paramount to effective NVAF management. The availability of data regarding the use of edoxaban in NVAF patients of varying levels of stroke risk will help better inform treatment decisions and support treatment assurance for physicians and patients."
The sub-analysis shows that edoxaban provides effective protection against stroke and SEEs, even in patients at high stroke risk.[1] The efficacy of edoxaban compared to warfarin for the prevention of stroke and SEEs is maintained among patients with different CHA2DS2-VASc scores (p-int=0.546 for stroke and SEEs).[1]
"We are pleased that this new sub-analysis of ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48 shows the benefit of edoxaban in AF patients of varying stroke risk," stated Wolfgang Zierhut, MD, Executive Director, EU Cardiovascular Medical Affairs. "Daiichi Sankyo is committed to advancing and expanding research in this important disease area and to supporting both physicians and patients, including patients in high-risk groups."
Findings from the ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48 clinical trial and the sub-analysis, further support the 2016 update to the ESC Guidelines for the management of atrial fibrillation, which recommend non-vitamin K oral anticoagulants (NOACs) as broadly preferable to vitamin K antagonists (VKAs) such as warfarin for stroke prevention in NVAF patients, noting the reduced risk of bleeding with NOACs.[3]
ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48 is a global phase 3 clinical trial which randomised 21,105 patients with non-valvular AF to a once-daily warfarin regimen, a higher-dose edoxaban regimen (HDER, 60 or 30 mg once-daily) or a lower-dose edoxaban regimen (LDER, 30 or 15 mg once-daily). In this sub-analysis of HDER, patients were grouped by CHA2DS2-VASc score (=2, 3, 4, 5, =6); and efficacy (stroke and SEEs), safety (major bleeding), intracranial haemorrhage and cardiovascular hospitalisation outcomes were compared in patients receiving HDER and those receiving warfarin.[1]
About the ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48 Study
ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48 (Effective aNticoaGulation with factor xA next GEneration in Atrial Fibrillation) was a three-arm, randomised, double-blind, double-dummy, global phase 3 clinical trial comparing once-daily edoxaban with warfarin in 21,105 patients with NVAF at moderate-to-high risk of thromboembolic events at 1,393 centres in 46 countries. ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48 compared two edoxaban treatment strategies, a higher dose arm (60 mg or 30 mg dose reduced) once-daily and a lower dose arm (30 mg or 15 mg dose reduced) once-daily, with warfarin in patients with NVAF for a median of 2.8 years. Patients were dose reduced for creatinine clearance (CrCL) 30 to 50 mL/min, body weight of 60 kg or less or certain p-glycoprotein inhibitor use. ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48 represents the largest and longest single comparative global trial with a novel anticoagulant in patients with NVAF performed to date.[2] The full results were presented at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2013 in Dallas and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
