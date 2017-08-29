Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Announces Signing Three Time Ms. Olympia Bikini Pro Ashley Kaltwasser

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Hi-Tech), a globally distributed sport nutrition company, is proud to announce that IFBB Pro and (3X) three time Ms. Olympia champion Ashley Kaltwasser has signed an athlete sponsorship agreement with Hi-Tech. Ashley is the only woman in history to win three titles in a row or even back to back Olympia titles. In 2014 Ashley earned a perfect score from the judges at the 2014 Bikini Olympia.

In 2013, Ashley won her first Ms. Olympia title, earning her most prestigious title to date, Ms. Bikini Olympia. She was the first rookie to ever win this title. That honor was followed by a history making win at the Feb. 2014 invitation-only Arnold Classic. These wins cemented her name in the history books as the only bikini pro to ever win both titles.

"This is a very exciting athlete signing for Hi-Tech, Ashley is the most elite Bikini competitor to ever hit the stage. I have followed Ashley's career and am looking forward to helping to support Ashley's goal to be the 2018 Olympia Champion," said Jared Wheat, Hi-Tech CEO. Our vision is to grow a sports nutrition empire with athletes of all genres helping to spread Hi-Tech's message of physical fitness excellence through nutrition. "I welcome Ashley to Team Hi-Tech! She is a great representative of the balance of beauty and Fitness that women aim to achieve."

"We are excited to work with Ashley to bring more attention to nutritional science and how it can enhance a physique and overall athletic performance, and most importantly, fuel athletes safely," said Wheat.

"I am so excited to join forces with the most innovative company in the industry, TEAM HI-TECH!" said Ashley. Ashley will not be competing in Bikini in 2017 as she takes a year off to enhance her physique, but she will be at the Olympia in Las Vegas this September 15-16 at the Hi-Tech booth. She will be joined by many other TEAM HI-TECH female Athletes, Holly Holm, Shannah Baker, and Julianna Daniel to name a few. The Hi-Tech booth will be wildly popular as they will be unveiling their all new pre-workout muscle builder Ultimate Orange along with the wildly popular thermogenic powerhouse Lipodrene Elite.

About Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals (https://www.hitechpharma.com/index.htm) is a leading Sports Nutrition manufacturer. Since 1979, Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its sister company, Hi-Tech Nutraceuticals, LLC have been providing quality custom manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, dietary supplement and beverage industries. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is a cGMP certified company that operates out of Four (4) US Production facilities and (2) Warehouses, totally over 600,000 sq. ft. The two Georgia based production facilities are both located outside Atlanta in the Norcross and Suwanee Advanced Technology areas. Hi-Tech also has Two (2) facilities located outside State College, Pennsylvania. Hi-Tech holds a Drug Manufacturing License issued by the State of Pennsylvania Food and Drug Branch and is registered as a Food and Drug Establishment with the FDA in Pennsylvania.

Hi-Tech is an extremely aggressive company that has been looking to increase scale, revenue, market share, and competitive advantage by being very active with mergers and acquisitions. Hi-Tech has been able to increase its market share in the United States through the acquisition of Florida-based Synergy Nutritional Industries in 2005, and gained a larger market share when it acquired Advanced Performance Supplements ("APS") in 2011. Hi-Tech gained further industry dominance when it acquired Nittany Pharmaceuticals in Pennsylvania and ALR Industries in California in 2012. Hi-Tech's recent strategy has been, and according to its leaders will continue to be, growth through M&A activity. In 2015, Hi-Tech acquired Advanced Pharmaceuticals and Nutritionals, FormuTech Nutrition, Innovative Laboratories, Sports One, LG Sciences and iForce Nutrition. In 2016, Hi-Tech acquired the majority interest in Prime Nutrition and Gaspari Nutrition. In 2017, Hi-Tech acquired Top Secret Nutrition and launched the Nature's Essentials line of supplements. Hi-Tech also acquired one of the industry's top sports nutrition websites supplementwarehouse.com to showcase its brands of products.

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals has impressive capabilities to supply the global demand of sports supplements, vitamins, and pharmaceuticals. On an annual basis, Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals can manufacture 35 billion tablets and 10 billion capsules. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals can also package 500 million bottles, 250 million blister packs, and 150 million pacquettes. Hi-Tech's acquisition of Nittany Pharmaceuticals, a manufacturer of OTC and prescription drugs, energy shots, and premium shelf stable beverages made with hot fill and pasteurized technology allowed Hi-Tech to enter the liquid manufacturing business immediately. The RTD business and shot business enhanced Hi-Techs' capabilities in the rapidly growing area of nutritional beverages and energy shots. In recent years, Hi-Tech established itself as a turnkey nutritional supplement development partner with several companies. The acquisition of Nittany Pharmaceuticals expanded Hi-Tech's capabilities in the beverage area, fitting well with Hi-Tech's core strengths in providing value added solutions to its customers and positioning the company to deliver new and innovative products in emerging and high growth markets.

