Meet Inogen (INGN): The Little-Known Biotech That's Up 400% Over the Last Three Years
8/29/2017 7:28:48 AM
Alison Bauerlein's grandmother, Mae, was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) at the turn of the century and was prescribed oxygen therapy. Thankfully, the therapy itself helped Mae to get the oxygen that she needed, but she often complained about the hassle of lugging around a heavy oxygen tank.
In 2001, Alison and two of her close college friends took it upon themselves to do something about this problem. The trio founded a company called Inogen and less than three years later presented Mae with their solution. Mae was thrilled with what her granddaughter had created, and Inogen has been improving the lives of patients who need oxygen therapy ever since.
