Eli Lilly (LLY) Release: New Phase III Data For Abemaciclib And Ramucirumab Presented At ESMO 2017 Congress

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will showcase new data across six different tumor types at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress in Madrid, Spain, September 8-12, 2017. Notably, results from Phase 3 studies of abemaciclib and ramucirumab have been selected for oral presentation during a Presidential Symposium, which features groundbreaking research that is potentially practice-changing, on September 10.

"In line with this year's theme of 'integrating science into oncology for a better patient outcome,' the data being presented at ESMO demonstrate how we are further developing our foundational medicines each rooted in the biology of cancer to deliver innovative breakthrough medicines that will make a meaningful difference to patients and doctors," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president, global development and medical affairs, Lilly Oncology. "We are excited to share new data that shows our progress on bringing forward abemaciclib as a potential new treatment option for advanced breast cancer and investigating the use of ramucirumab in additional tumor types such as advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma."

For the first time, two Lilly molecules will be featured in an ESMO Presidential Symposium, with data from its MONARCH 3 and RANGE studies in advanced breast cancer and platinum-refractory urothelial cancer, respectively. MONARCH 3 is a global Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of abemaciclib in combination with a nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor (letrozole or anastrozole) as initial endocrine-based therapy for postmenopausal women with advanced breast cancer who have had no prior systemic treatment for advanced disease. RANGE is a global Phase 3 randomized, double-blind study evaluating the safety and efficacy of ramucirumab and docetaxel compared to placebo and docetaxel in patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma whose disease progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

All key studies, along with the times and locations of their data sessions, are highlighted below.

Abemaciclib

Abstract Title: MONARCH 3: Abemaciclib as initial therapy for patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer

Abstract #236O_PR; Presidential Symposium II: Sunday, September 10, 2017 ; 16:30-16:45 CEST

Author/Speaker: Angelo Di Leo , M.D., Hospital of Prato, Instituto Toscano Tumori

Location: Madrid Auditorium

Abstract Title: Efficacy and Safety of Abemaciclib Combined with LY3023414 or Pembrolizumab in Stage IV NSCLC

Abstract #1363P; Poster Session: Saturday, September 9, 2017 ; 13:15-14:15 CEST

Author/Speaker: Pilar Garrido Lopez , M.D., Hospital Universitario Ramón y Cajal

Location: Hall 8

Abstract Title: Analysis of overall survival by tumor response in MONARCH 1, a phase 2 study of abemaciclib, a CDK4 and CDK6 inhibitor, in women with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (MBC) after chemotherapy for advanced disease

Abstract #249P; Poster Session: Monday, September 11, 2017 ; 13:15-14:15 CEST

Author/Speaker: Javier Cortés , M.D., Vall d'Hebron University Hospital

Location: Hall 8

Abstract Title: Abemaciclib plus fulvestrant in patients (pts) with HR+/HER2- endocrine therapy naïve (EN) advanced breast cancer - an exploratory analysis of MONARCH 2

Abstract #253P; Poster Session: Monday, September 11, 2017 ; 13:15-14:15 CEST

Author/Speaker: Peter Kaufman , M.D., Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

Location: Hall 8

Ramucirumab

Abstract Title: RANGE: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 study of docetaxel (DOC) with or without ramucirumab (RAM) in platinum-refractory advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma

Abstract #LBA4; Presidential Symposium II: Sunday, September 10, 2017 ; 17:30-17:45 CEST

Author/Speaker: Daniel Petrylak , M.D., Yale Cancer Center

Location: Madrid Auditorium

Abstract Title: Meta-analysis of individual patient safety data from six randomized, placebo-controlled trials with the antiangiogenic VEGFR2-binding monoclonal antibody ramucirumab

Abstract #1592P; Poster Session: Sunday, September 10, 2017 ; 13:15-14:15 CEST

Author/Speaker: Dirk Arnold , M.D., Klinik für Tumorbiologie

Location: Hall 8

Abstract Title: A Dose-Response Study of Ramucirumab Treatment in Patients with Gastric Cancer/Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma: Primary Results of 4 Dosing Regimens in the Phase 2 Trial I4T-MC-JVDB

Abstract #698P; Poster Session: Saturday, September 9, 2017 ; 13:15-14:15 CEST

Author/Speaker: Jaffer Ajani , M.D., MD Anderson Cancer Center

Location: Hall 8

Abstract Title: Analysis of Angiogenesis Biomarkers for Ramucirumab (RAM) Efficacy in Patients with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC) from RAISE, a Global, Randomized, Double-Blind, Phase 3 Study

Abstract #555P; Poster Session: Saturday, September 9, 2017 ; 13:15-14:15 CEST

Author/Speaker: Josep Tabernero , M.D., Vall d'Hebron University Hospital

Location: Hall 8

Sarcoma

Abstract Title: The Sarcoma Policy Checklist focusing policy efforts on sarcoma

Abstract #1493P; Poster Session: Monday, September 11, 2017 ; 13:15-14:15 CEST

Author/Speaker: Bernd Kasper , M.D., Universitätsmedizin Mannheim

Location: Hall 8

Lilly Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about abemaciclib as a potential treatment for patients with breast cancer and ramucirumab as a potential treatment for patients with treatment of platinum-refractory urothelial cancer, and reflects Lilly's current beliefs. However, as with any pharmaceutical products, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of development and commercialization. Among other things, there can be no guarantee that future study results will be consistent with the results to date or that abemaciclib or ramucirumab will receive regulatory approvals or be commercially successful. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

