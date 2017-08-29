 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

A New Medical Device For Safely Managing Dangerous Fluids: Skyline Medical



8/29/2017 7:24:43 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
(NewsUSA) - One problem that hospitals, dentist offices, and other medical facilities face is safely disposing of the large amounts of fluids that are produced during surgeries and other medical procedures.

These fluids include blood, urine, spinal fluid, and the saline solutions used to irrigate wounds and surgical incisions. Since they may contain pathogens such as HIV or hepatitis, they can be dangerous.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 