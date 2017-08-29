|
A New Medical Device For Safely Managing Dangerous Fluids: Skyline Medical
8/29/2017 7:24:43 AM
(NewsUSA) - One problem that hospitals, dentist offices, and other medical facilities face is safely disposing of the large amounts of fluids that are produced during surgeries and other medical procedures.
These fluids include blood, urine, spinal fluid, and the saline solutions used to irrigate wounds and surgical incisions. Since they may contain pathogens such as HIV or hepatitis, they can be dangerous.
comments powered by