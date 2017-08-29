|
How Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)'s CEO Plans To Stay On Top Of The Surgical Robotics Market
8/29/2017 7:17:59 AM
Intuitive Surgical has spent more than a decade dominating the robot-assisted surgery market, and longtime CEO Gary Guthart has no plans to cede that position, he tells MassDevice.com Executive Editor Brad Perriello in this special podcast.
Guthart said Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Intuitive stays focused on one criterion: “Where can we make a difference in outcomes?” Robotic surgery is intrinsic to the company’s genetic code, he said.
“It’s in our DNA. We think about it 24/7. It is all we do, and I think that sets us apart,” Guthart said.
