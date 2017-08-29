ProMetic Life Sci (PFSCF.PK) Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation From U.S. FDA For Its Plasminogen Replacement Therapy

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Prometic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX: PLI) (OTCQX: PFSCF) (Prometic) today announced that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Prometic's Ryplazimä, a plasminogen replacement therapy for the treatment of patients with congenital plasminogen deficiency. In addition to the Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, Ryplazimä has already been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation by the FDA.

The FDA grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for serious or life-threatening diseases in which the serious or life-threatening manifestations primarily affect individuals aged from birth to 18 years, including age groups often called neonates, infants, children, and adolescents. If approved, Prometic's plasminogen replacement therapy will be eligible to receive a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher.

"We are pleased that RyplazimTM has received this pediatric designation from the FDA. In addition to Ryplazim'sTM orphan drug status, this designation represents another validation of the approach we have taken regarding our plasminogen's clinical program," said Mr. Pierre Laurin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prometic. "The pediatric designation also provides an important incentive for Prometic to continue developing therapies addressing unmet medical needs for children with rare diseases. We look forward to continue to work closely with the FDA to bringing this innovative therapy to patients suffering from plasminogen deficiency."

About Plasminogen

Plasminogen is a naturally occurring protein that is synthesized by the liver and circulates in the blood. Activated plasminogen, plasmin, is a fundamental component of the fibrinolytic system and is the main enzyme involved in the lysis of blood clots and clearance of extravasated fibrin. Plasminogen is therefore vital in wound healing, cell migration, tissue remodeling, angiogenesis and embryogenesis.

About Plasminogen Deficiency

The most common condition associated with plasminogen deficiency is ligneous conjunctivitis, which is characterized by thick, woody (ligneous) growths on the conjunctiva of the eye, and if left untreated, can lead to corneal damage and blindness. Ligneous growths tend to recur after surgical excision, thereby requiring multiple surgeries.

While ligneous conjunctivitis is the best characterized lesion of plasminogen deficiency, hypoplasminogenemia is a multi-systemic disease that can also affect the ears, sinuses, tracheobronchial tree, genitourinary tract, and gingiva. Tracheobronchial lesions including hyper viscous secretions can result in respiratory failure. Hydrocephalus has also been reported in children with severe hypoplasminogenemia, apparently related to the deposition of fibrin in the cerebral ventricular system.

About Prometic Life Sciences Inc.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. (www.prometic.com) is a long-established biopharmaceutical company with globally recognized expertise in bioseparations, plasma-derived therapeutics and small-molecule drug development. Prometic is active in developing its own novel small-molecule therapeutic products targeting unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis, cancer and autoimmune diseases/inflammation. A number of plasma-derived and small molecule products are under development for orphan drug indications. Prometic also offers its state-of-the-art technologies for large-scale purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics and the elimination of pathogens to a growing base of industry leaders and uses its own affinity technology that provides for highly efficient extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma in order to develop best-in-class therapeutics and orphan drugs. Headquartered in Laval (Canada), Prometic has R&D facilities in the UK, the U.S. and Canada, manufacturing facilities in the UK and commercial activities in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Prometic's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Such risks and assumptions include, but are not limited to, Prometic's ability to develop, manufacture, and successfully commercialize value-added pharmaceutical products, the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Prometic to take advantage of business opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes in economic conditions. You will find a more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual events or results to materially differ from our current expectations in Prometic's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016, under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties related to Prometic's business". As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason, unless required by applicable securities laws and regulations. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless indicated otherwise.

SOURCE ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.