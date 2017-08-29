New Medical Technology Accelerator Coming to Baltimore

Novel Medical Device Manufacturing Operation and Accelerator Coming to Port Covington

Baltimore, MD (PRWEB) August 29, 2017

The MVR Company (MVR) and Engineered Medical Systems, Inc. (EMS) announced today that they have executed a lease to occupy space at the City Garage in Port Covington. The location will be used for a medical device manufacturing operation and a business development accelerator to support the State's emerging growth medical technology companies.

Engineered Medical Systems manufactures medical products for their proprietary line, and provides private label and OEM contracts to distribution teams and other medical device companies. Their current facilities operate out of Indianapolis, IN, and Penang, Malaysia. For several years, MVR and EMS have been in discussions regarding the possibility of placing a medical device manufacturing operation in Baltimore to support the growing Medtech ecosystem in the State of Maryland. EMS will produce proprietary and contract products in the new facility and is in discussions with several out of state companies that are interested in producing in the new location. The facility will be known as The Factory™, consistent with the focus of City Garage to develop new capabilities for Baltimore in high value manufactured products. Brad Quinn, Co-President of EMS and Director of Operations, commented "We have been intrigued by the vibrancy of the clinical and innovation atmosphere in Maryland, and have in fact had several productive relationships in the past with researchers and physicians from the area. We view this as a timely opportunity to engage more deeply with the medical device community in greater Baltimore and Maryland."

Concurrent with the opening of this facility, MVR and EMS are partnering to form The LaunchPort™ accelerator which will provide emerging growth Medtech companies the opportunity to establish residency in The Factory™ alongside an operational medical device manufacturer. A wide array of shared core services and commercial programming will be offered to Residents, allowing them to leverage those resources while focusing on gaining regulatory approval, launching first-in-man clinical trials, and establishing commercial deployment.

"The facility will be a registered medical device manufacturing site, and as such will operate a range of assembly operations, clean room and lab facilities, with operational accounting and quality system support enterprise systems," said Jeff Quinn, EMS Co-President and Director of Engineering and Development. "The Residents will have full access to and ability to incorporate these tools into their businesses – a critical step to gain regulatory approval. We've already had discussions with several candidates and are extremely excited about this opportunity to make these capabilities available to the area."

Bob Storey, Principal of The MVR Company, will serve as the Managing Partner of The LaunchPort™, overseeing the establishment and staffing of the accelerator and the development of programming. Storey has been involved in the Maryland Medtech community for nearly 20 years and is active with initiatives at the State and Federal levels to build the medical device industry in Maryland. "This will be a unique solution – both in Maryland and on a national basis. The State and our region's academic institutions have done an amazing job over the past several years, nurturing and staging our medical technologies to benefit patients around the world. As each of those opportunities matures and builds their capabilities, they need continued support to ensure that staying in our region is their best business decision. This initiative is designed to raise the probability that companies will develop personnel resources locally in both the manufacturing trades and engineering/clinical areas, even as they continue forward after The LaunchPort™. This is just one step of many that the State needs to take to build a strong Medtech base here, but there is a certain amount of stability that starts to take root when you build a physical product."

The LaunchPort™ and The Factory™ expect to take occupancy in the Q4 of 2017. In addition to EMS product lines, The LaunchPort™ will house several emerging growth Medtech residents in 2018, and is taking requests for Residency from area start-ups. The long-term plan is to put out a National solicitation in 2019; targeted at recruiting additional clinically-ready Medtech companies to move to Baltimore.

About The MVR Company (Annapolis, MD)

The MVR Company focuses on the assessment and creation of new ventures, with an emphasis on medical technologies. In addition to holding equity in and providing advisory services to existing companies, Mr. Storey serves on numerous commercial, government and academic advisory boards that are involved in the translation of high-value technologies to the market. As a member of the Strategic Advisory Board of VIC Technology Venture Development (a venture development company with offices in Boston, Fayetteville and San Diego), he chairs an early-stage orthopedic medical device company and an emerging congestive heart failure medical device company.

About Engineered Medical Systems (Indianapolis, IN)

Established in 1986, Engineered Medical Systems (Indianapolis, IN), does contract manufacturing and private label medical devices for a variety of private and multi-national medical devices manufacturers and distributors. Engineered Medical Systems - Malaysia in Penang, Malaysia was established in 2014 to support international products and markets. All EMS facilities are ISO-13485 certified facilities.

A sister company of EMS, Pulmodyne, Inc., develops, markets and sells a proprietary line of products in the Critical Care, Airway Management and Emergency markets, with a worldwide sales network of over 70 global distributors and 15 domestic distributors.