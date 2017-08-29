InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV) Slashes 39% of Jobs and Cuts Two R&D Programs in Restructuring

- Company Focuses Resources on INSPIRE -
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) today announced that it
is executing a strategic restructuring in order to focus on The INSPIRE
Study: InVivo Study of Probable Benefit of the Neuro-Spinal
Scaffold™ for Safety and Neurologic Recovery in Subjects with
Complete Thoracic AIS A Spinal Cord Injury. The strategic restructuring
will allow the company to concentrate its efforts on reopening patient
enrollment for INSPIRE, completing INSPIRE, and filing a Humanitarian
Device Exemption (HDE) submission for the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold.
The INSPIRE Study is designed to demonstrate the safety and probable
benefit of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold in patients with complete
thoracic spinal cord injury, and currently has 16 patients in follow-up.
As part of the decision to focus exclusively on INSPIRE, the company
also has announced the suspension of its chronic SCI stem cell and gene
therapy research programs and a halt in enrollment into its Canadian
cervical study of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold. The company
is evaluating strategic options for allowing the cell and gene therapy
programs to move forward outside of the company and plans to restart the
cervical study once the FDA approves a protocol that allows for
enrollment in the United States.
In conjunction with the corporate restructuring, the company is
undergoing a reduction in force (RIF), in which it is eliminating 13
positions, or approximately 39% of its workforce. The RIF, the recent
update to the INSPIRE timeline, the suspension of the chronic SCI
programs, and the halt to the cervical study together are projected to
result in 2018 operating expense savings of approximately $7.3 million
and to reduce 2018 cash burn from approximately $2.0 million per month
to approximately $1.5 million per month.
“I feel confident that going forward, we have aligned our operational
efforts and financial resources to fully support our core goal of
bringing the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold to market. We continue to work
with the FDA as expeditiously as possible with the goal of reopening
enrollment in INSPIRE, and we look forward to completing the study and
submitting our HDE application,” InVivo’s CEO and Chairman Mark Perrin
said.
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
is a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company
with a focus on treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company was
founded in 2005 with proprietary technology co-invented by Robert
Langer, Sc.D., Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and
Joseph P. Vacanti, M.D., who then was at Boston Children’s Hospital and
who now is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2011, the
company earned the David S. Apple Award from the American Spinal Injury
Association for its outstanding contribution to spinal cord injury
medicine. In 2015, the company’s investigational Neuro-Spinal
Scaffold™ received the 2015 Becker’s Healthcare Spine Device Award.
The publicly-traded company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more
details, visit www.invivotherapeutics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Any statements contained in this
press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities
laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "believe,"
"anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "will," "may," "should," "expect,"
“designed to,” “potentially,” and similar expressions, and include
statements regarding the status of the clinical program, the timing for
re-opening enrollment in the INSPIRE Study and the submission of an HDE
application to the FDA, and the impact of the restructuring and the
reduction in force on the Company’s balance sheet, financial position
and cash burn. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based
on current expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and
uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual future results to differ
materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to,
risks and uncertainties relating to the availability of substantial
additional funding for the company to continue its operations and to
conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product
commercialization; and other risks associated with the company’s
business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing
and distribution plans and strategies identified and described in more
detail in the company’s Quarterly Report of the three months ended June
30, 2017, and its other filings with the SEC, including the company’s
Form 10-Qs and current reports on Form 8-K. The company does not
undertake to update these forward-looking statements.