|
How A Mother's Letter Inspired A Scientist To Revolutionize Consumer Microbiome Testing
8/29/2017 6:58:23 AM
He called me with the big news. “CBS News just called me about the paper!” My dad couldn’t believe it. In his 40 plus years of research on fungal disease, he’d never had a study truly garner worldwide attention.
Sure he was the scientist who’d named the mycobiome (the fungal community in our body), and his worked had been cited over 18,000 times by other scientists, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t very often people beyond the medical community were that interested in fungus.
But news of his clinical trial proving that fungus seemed to exacerbate Crohn’s disease symptoms was spreading like wild fire.
comments powered by