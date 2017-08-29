ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) And Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Drive Global Research And Innovation

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) will fund research projects that fuel groundbreaking innovations across industries. With IIT Bombay, a worldwide leader in engineering education, ANSYS will accelerate research and development to improve the safety, performance and security of autonomous vehicles, next-generation products and smart devices.

With ANSYS support, IIT Bombay students will be equipped with research tools to revolutionize applications across sectors from advanced driver assistance systems to green energy to digital security. By using ANSYS Pervasive Engineering Simulation software, university researchers will explore power estimation strategies in chip design to identify defective chips in the electronic components of vehicles. They will also study the strength and durability of parts created using the additive manufacturing process.

"The students and faculty at IIT Bombay are committed, driven and passionate," said Rafiq Somani, South Asia Pacific and Middle East country manager at ANSYS. "ANSYS is thrilled to enable the next generation of engineering students with the strong research platform, cutting-edge tools and industry exposure necessary to advance the future of simulation."

"IIT Bombay is committed to 'Make in India,' India's national goal of achieving innovation," said Devang Khakhar, director at IIT Bombay. "ANSYS' support provides our students and faculty with a stronger ecosystem for engineering research, collaboration and developmentempowering them to contribute to the national goal."

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in Pervasive Engineering Simulation. We help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS employs thousands of professionals, many of whom are expert M.S. and Ph.D.-level engineers in finite element analysis, computational fluid dynamics, electronics, semiconductors, embedded software and design optimization. Headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., ANSYS has more than 75 strategic sales locations throughout the world with a network of channel partners in 40+ countries. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

To join the simulation conversation, please visit: www.ansys.com/Social@ANSYS

About IIT Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, the second IIT to be set up in 1958, is recognized worldwide as a leader for education and research in various fields of engineering, science, management, design, and humanities and social sciences. It is reputed for the quality of its faculty and the outstanding caliber of students graduating from its undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The institute has 27 academic units. Over the last five decades, more than 42,000 engineers and scientists have graduated from the institute. It is served by more than 600 faculty members considered not only amongst the best within the country, but are also highly recognized in the world for achievements in the field of education and research. Today the Institute is recognized as one of the centers of academic excellence in the country. Over the years, there has been dynamic progress at IIT Bombay in both academic and research activities, including a parallel improvement in facilities and infrastructure to keep it on par with the best institutions in the world. Visit IIT Bombay online at http://www.iitb.ac.in.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS-T

Contact Media Mary Kate Joyce 724.820.4368 marykate.joyce@ansys.com

Investors Annette Arribas, CTP 724.820.3700 annette.arribas@ansys.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-and-the-indian-institute-of-technology-bombay-drive-global-research-and-innovation-300510109.html

SOURCE ANSYS, Inc.