Yoga Mat Chemicals May Mess With Your Fertility
8/29/2017 6:57:01 AM
Your yoga mat may be less likely to catch fire but is it affecting your fertility? Perhaps, according to a study just published in Environmental Health Perspectives on women seeking to get pregnant and their exposure to organophosphate flame retardants (PFRs).
What the PFR?!? These are a class of chemicals that are commonly used in yoga mats, sofas, car seats, and other types of polyurethane foam to make them less flammable.
