American Diabetes Association And JDRF Partnering To Provide Emergency Support For People With Diabetes Impacted By Hurricane Harvey

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association and JDRF have joined forces to help people with diabetes who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey access the information, medical supplies and support they need to effectively manage their diabetes during this crisis. The urgent needs are being handled on the ground by local first responders including the local health departments in conjunction with the American Red Cross and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) .

To begin, a special web link of information and resources is available for people living with diabetes, caregivers, and on-site responders and care professionals: shelter locations; how to advocate for themselves or a loved one with diabetes; how to help someone with diabetes and signs of a diabetes emergency; and additional resources from partners on how to access supplies and/or medication. Information will be regularly updated online at www.diabetes.org/hurricaneharvey .

During emergency crises such as this, it is critical for people with diabetes to have access to the medications and testing supplies needed to maintain proper blood glucose control, and to prevent serious sudden complications such as hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia1. Within the next few days, we will be announcing additional efforts to provide direct support for the millions of people with diabetes impacted by this devastating hurricane. Visit www.diabetes.org/hurricaneharvey for the latest information.

About the American Diabetes Association

Nearly half of American adults have diabetes or prediabetes; more than 30 million adults and children have diabetes; and every 21 seconds, another individual is diagnosed with diabetes in the U.S. Founded in 1940, the American Diabetes Association (Association) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization whose mission is to prevent and cure diabetes, and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. The Association drives discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, as well as to search for cures; raises voice to the urgency of the diabetes epidemic; and works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with diabetes. In addition, the Association supports people living with diabetes, those at risk of developing diabetes, and the health care professionals who serve them through information and programs that can improve health outcomes and quality of life. For more information, please call the American Diabetes Association at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit diabetes.org. Information from both of these sources is available in English and Spanish. Find us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF.

