Allergan (AGN) is Laying Off 109 Employees in SoCal, Effective October 23



8/29/2017 6:41:13 AM

Worker adjustment notifications filed with the state in late August showed hundreds of layoffs are looming in Orange County, including cuts at Allergan, Peregrine Pharmaceuticals and Universal Alloy.

Allergan is laying off 109 employees in Irvine, effective Oct. 23, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN.

The company, which is based in Dublin, Ireland, also has offices in New Jersey.



