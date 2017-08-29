Cannabics Pharma Received Positive Report From The Patent Cooperation Treaty Regarding Cannabinoid Personalized Screening Of Cancer Cells

TEL-AVIV, Israel, August 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) (OTCQB: CNBX) today announced it received a very positive preliminary international patentability report from the PCT authorities regarding patent application PCT/IL2016/050471 finding all claims innovative and inventive.

This PCT report is a major step in the progress of the patent application which is now being launched into several major countries and territories. The company is securing its achievements through a very active and expanding patent portfolio. Other 2nd. Generation patent applications are in the pipeline and Cannabics Pharmaceuticals is aggressively expanding its patent estate as the company's R&D team continues to break new grounds.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has made unique developments in the application of medical cannabis to personalized medicine for cancer patients by providing a high throughput screening System (HTS) able to identify the antitumor effect of cannabis strains for individual patients under treatment.

Dr. Eyal Ballan, CTO of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals noted, "As we progress in the field of cannabinoids and cancer we find the unmet need of personalizing cannabis medicine and fortunate to carry out this mission".

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX), a U.S based public company, is dedicated to the development of Personalized Anti-Cancer and Palliative treatments. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health for its work in both scientific and clinical research. The Company's focus is on harnessing the therapeutic properties of natural Cannabinoid formulations and diagnostics. Cannabics engages in developing individually tailored natural therapies for cancer patients, utilizing advanced screening systems and personalized bioinformatics tools.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on July 17th, 2017. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time.

