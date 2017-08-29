Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
FDA
Cracks Down On Clinics Selling Unproven Stem Cell 'Therapies'
Tweet
8/29/2017 6:26:32 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
The Food and Drug Administration has launched an opening salvo at a booming national market for suspect medical treatments, announcing actions that could rein in clinics offering questionable stem-cell treatments for cancer and other diseases.
The FDA’s initial targets were a pair of California Stem Cell Treatment Centers in Beverly Hills and Rancho Mirage; StemImmune Inc. of San Diego; and the US Stem Cell Clinic of Sunrise, Fla.
Taking what it called “decisive action” to protect patients, the FDA on Friday dispatched U.S. marshals to the California clinics and seized close to 500 doses of smallpox vaccine supplied by StemImmune.
Read at
Los Angeles Times
Related News
Revisiting
Neos Therapeutics
(NEOS) Before Key
FDA
Date
How
Eli Lilly
(LLY) Allegedly Used a Fake Rule and Fake News to Protect Bad Patents
The
FDA
Calls
Kyowa Hakko
's Lymphoma Drug a Breakthrough
Warning for Scientists: Scammers are Giving Away
NIH
Grants
FDA
Green Lights
Pfizer
(PFE) Drug for Rare, Fast-Killing Type of Leukemia
Johnson & Johnson
(JNJ) Ordered To Pay $417 Million In Latest Baby Powder Cancer Suit Loss
Adamas
(ADMS) Wins
FDA
OK for the First and Only Drug for Parkinson's Dyskinesia Drug
Sparring Over Trade Secrets,
Dicerna
(DRNA) Brings New Antitrust Suit Against
Alnylam
(ALNY)
This is What Happens When the
FDA
Approves Cancer Drugs Too Quickly
Notorious 'Pharma Bro'
Martin Shkreli
Found Guilty, Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Los Angeles Times
•
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
•
Biotech/Pharma - Legal