80.5
Cambridge's
Enumeral Biomedical
(
ENUM
) Bleeds Out of HQ
8/29/2017 6:13:53 AM
Eight years after Enumeral Biomedical was launched with hopes of developing a new class of cancer drugs, the Cambridge-based company closing its doors — literally. The company had sought to develop cancer treatments, but it never launched a clinical trial. Now it's in the process of disposing its assets.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
•
Boston Business Journal
•
Enumeral Biomedical
•
Biotech/Pharma - Finance
•
Biotech/Pharma - Chapter 7, 11