 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Cambridge's Enumeral Biomedical (ENUM) Bleeds Out of HQ



8/29/2017 6:13:53 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Eight years after Enumeral Biomedical was launched with hopes of developing a new class of cancer drugs, the Cambridge-based company closing its doors — literally. The company had sought to develop cancer treatments, but it never launched a clinical trial. Now it's in the process of disposing its assets.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 