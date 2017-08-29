|
AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) to Dump Serious Cash to Expand Largest UK Site Ahead of Brexit
8/29/2017 5:50:32 AM
AstraZeneca, Britain’s second-largest drugmaker, is to announce further investment in its Macclesfield site in northern England, in a boost for Britain’s £60bn life sciences industry.
The move, worth tens of millions of pounds, is expected to be announced this week when the government launches its industrial strategy for the sector in Birmingham on Wednesday.
However, there will not be an expansion of manufacturing
