Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) Bets $175 Million on This Massachusetts Biotech's Antibody-Drug Program

DUBLIN & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) and ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq:
IMGN) today announced that the companies have entered into a
collaboration and option agreement granting Jazz Pharmaceuticals
exclusive, worldwide rights to opt into development and
commercialization of two early-stage, hematology-related antibody-drug
conjugate (ADC) programs, as well as an additional program to be
designated during the term of the agreement. The programs covered under
the agreement include IMGN779, a CD33-targeted ADC for the treatment of
acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in Phase 1 testing, and IMGN632, a
CD123-targeted ADC for hematological malignancies expected to enter
clinical testing before the end of the year.
Under the terms of the agreement, ImmunoGen will be responsible for the
development of the three ADC programs prior to any potential opt-in by
Jazz. Following any opt-in, Jazz would be responsible for any further
development as well as for potential regulatory submissions and
commercialization.
As part of the agreement, Jazz will pay ImmunoGen an upfront payment of
$75 million. Additionally, Jazz will pay ImmunoGen up to $100 million in
development funding over seven years to support the three ADC programs.
For each program, Jazz may exercise its opt-in right at any time prior
to a pivotal study or any time prior to a biologics license application
(BLA) upon payment of an option exercise fee of mid-double digit
millions or low triple digit millions, respectively. For each program to
which Jazz elects to opt-in, ImmunoGen would be eligible to receive
milestone payments based on receiving regulatory approval of the
applicable product, plus tiered royalties as a percentage of commercial
sales by Jazz, which depending upon sales levels and the stage of
development at the time of opt-in, range from mid- to high single digits
in the lowest tier to low 10’s to low 20’s in the highest tier. After
opt-in, Jazz and ImmunoGen would share costs associated with developing
and obtaining regulatory approvals of the applicable product in the
United States (U.S.) and the European Union. ImmunoGen has the right to
co-commercialize in the U.S. one product (or two products, under certain
limited circumstances) with U.S. profit sharing in lieu of Jazz’s
payment of the U.S. milestone and royalties to ImmunoGen.
“We are pleased to enter into this collaboration with ImmunoGen, a
well-known leader in the field of ADC technology, with demonstrated
success in creating ADC molecules, including the only FDA-approved ADC
product to treat metastatic breast cancer. This investment supports our
long-term commitment to expand our hematology/oncology portfolio with
the potential addition of multiple innovative antibody drug conjugates,”
said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz
Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to the advancement of these ADC
programs and the potential synergy of these compounds with our current
products and pipeline, as new therapeutic options for cancer patients
are urgently needed.”
“This strategic partnership with Jazz significantly advances our goal of
accelerating the development of our early-stage novel ADC assets. This
deal joins us with a global partner, provides us with substantial
funding to support these programs, and preserves the right to
co-commercialize one of these assets,” said Mark Enyedy, president and
chief executive officer of ImmunoGen. “Jazz has demonstrated the ability
to bring innovative compounds to patients and will make an ideal partner
to help develop and commercialize our novel ADC assets targeting AML,
and more broadly, in the area of hematology/oncology. In addition, this
partnership significantly strengthens our financial position and moves
us closer to delivering upon our mission of bringing ADC therapies to
patients.”
IMGN779 is a novel ADC that combines a high-affinity, humanized
anti-CD33 antibody, a cleavable disulfide linker, and one of ImmunoGen’s
novel indolino-benzodiazepine payloads, called IGNs, which alkylate DNA
without crosslinking, resulting in potent preclinical anti-leukemia
activity with relative sparing of normal hematopoietic progenitor cells1,2.
IMGN779 is in Phase 1 clinical testing for the treatment of AML. IMGN632
is a preclinical stage humanized anti-CD123 antibody-based ADC that is a
potential treatment for AML, blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell
neoplasm (BPDCN), myelodysplastic syndrome, B-cell acute lymphocytic
leukemia, and other CD123-positive malignancies. IMGN632 uses a novel
payload, linker, and antibody technology and in AML xenograft models has
demonstrated a large therapeutic index3. ImmunoGen expects to
file an investigational new drug application (IND) for IMGN632 this
quarter and enroll the first patient in a Phase 1 study before the end
of the year.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz
Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is an international biopharmaceutical
company focused on improving patients’ lives by identifying, developing
and commercializing meaningful products that address unmet medical
needs. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and product
candidates, with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
In these areas, Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Xyrem® (sodium oxybate)
oral solution, Erwinaze® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi),
Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium) and Vyxeos™ (daunorubicin and
cytarabine) liposome for injection in the U.S. and markets Erwinase® and
Defitelio® (defibrotide) in countries outside the U.S. For more
information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen is a
clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer
therapeutics using its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
technology. ImmunoGen's lead product candidate, mirvetuximab
soravtansine, is in a Phase 3 trial for FRa-positive platinum-resistant
ovarian cancer, and is in Phase 1b/2 testing in combination regimens for
earlier-stage disease. ImmunoGen's ADC technology is used in Roche's
marketed product, Kadcyla®, in other clinical-stage ImmunoGen product
candidates, and in programs in development by Amgen, Bayer, Biotest,
CytomX, Debiopharm, Lilly, Novartis, Sanofi and Takeda. More information
about the Company can be found at www.immunogen.com.
References:
1 S.
Adams et al, Abstract P526, Presented at the 22nd Congress of
the European Hematology Association, June 22-25, 2017.
2 Y.
Kotvun et al. (2016) Blood 128:768.
3 S. Adams et
al, Abstract 2832, Presented at the American Society of Hematology,
December 3-6, 2016.