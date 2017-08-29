Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Longtime
Biogen
(
BIIB
) Exec Jumps Ship to Become COO of
Scangos'
Bay Area Startup
Tweet
8/29/2017 5:31:02 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
The head of a Biogen division that makes biosimilars — cheaper, knockoff versions of popular biologic drugs — has left the Cambridge firm to become the chief operating officer of a startup led by former Biogen CEO George Scangos.
Alpna Seth, who spent nearly two decades at Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB), including the last three years as senior vice president and global head of the biosimilars unit in Switzerland, left the company sometime in July and joined San Francisco-based Vir Biotechnology earlier this month, according to her LinkedIn page.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Related News
Biogen
(BIIB) Shows Off More Positive Alzheimer’s Trial Data
Meet the 23-Year-Old Who's Gambling $22 Million on Anti-Aging R&D
Biogen
(BIIB) Gained $1 Billion Overnight After Becoming
Goldman Sachs
' Favorite Biotech
CEOs Of
Decibel
And
Ovid
(OVID) Urge Peers To 'Stand Up To
Trump
'
IMRALDI,
Biogen
(BIIB)’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Referencing Humira, Is Approved In The European Union
Shire
(SHPG) CFO Quits for Boston-Based Microbiome Startup
Vicarius Pharma
Launches With $21.8 Million and Will be Helmed by Former
Biogen
(BIIB)-
Elan
(ELN) Exec
Long-Time
NIH
Scientist to Head Up Early Discovery at
Pfizer
(PFE) Unit
Biogen
(BIIB) Is Hunting For Neuroscience Deals Of All Sizes
Novartis AG
(NVS) Lures Superstar Scientist Away From
UCSF
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Boston Business Journal
•
Biogen Idec, Inc. (Massachusetts)
•
Vir Biotechnology
•
Biotech/Pharma - Personnel