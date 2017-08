Longtime Biogen (BIIB) Exec Jumps Ship to Become COO of Scangos' Bay Area Startup

The head of a Biogen division that makes biosimilars — cheaper, knockoff versions of popular biologic drugs — has left the Cambridge firm to become the chief operating officer of a startup led by former Biogen CEO George Scangos.Alpna Seth, who spent nearly two decades at Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB), including the last three years as senior vice president and global head of the biosimilars unit in Switzerland, left the company sometime in July and joined San Francisco-based Vir Biotechnology earlier this month, according to her LinkedIn page.