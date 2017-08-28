Evolution Scientific Announces Facility Expansion

|
8/28/2017 12:18:57 PM
Evolution Scientific, Inc.is proud to announce their most recent expansion. ESi has a continuous strategy of reinvestment and our strong performance in 2016 justified our most recent evolution. We have expanded over 2,000 square feet of our metrology laboratory and office, added new equipment and software. The expansion of our metrology lab and acquiring additional state-of-the-art equipment and software are a necessary part of ensuring our current and future customers that we can provide superior service and swift turnaround times. This is an exciting time for ESi, as our growth is coming from both existing and new clients. As a result, we are able to provide great opportunities to our existing and future employees.
ABOUT EVOLUTION SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Evolution Scientific Inc. is an ISO 9001 comprehensive technical service provider to the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and other regulated industries. The company specializes in validation, calibration and metrology, preventative and corrective maintenance, technical staffing, consulting services, project management, training and certification. ESi is an International company which maintains corporate headquarters in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, USA. We are currently performing services in the United States with international clients in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Japan, China, and in several countries in the European Union. Evolution Scientific is a Privately Owned, Veteran Owned Small Business, and has been in business since 2004. Learn more at www.evolutionscientific.com
