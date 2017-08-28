AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Release: Faslodex (Fulvestrant) Receives U.S. FDA Approval As Monotherapy For Expanded Use In HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) has approved FASLODEX® (fulvestrant) 500mg as
monotherapy for expanded use in women with hormone-receptor positive
(HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-)
advanced breast cancer, who have gone through menopause and have not
received previous endocrine therapy.1
The FDA approval is based on pivotal data from the Phase III FALCON
trial, which were published in the November 2016 issue of The Lancet.2
Jamie Freedman, Executive Vice President, Head of the Oncology Business
Unit, AstraZeneca said: “We’re pleased that the landmark FALCON trial
results demonstrated the efficacy of FASLODEX as initial monotherapy
treatment for women who are living with HR+, HER2- advanced breast
cancer. This approval, building on more than 15 years of clinical
experience, means more patients can have the opportunity to receive
FASLODEX earlier in the treatment journey.”
Matthew Ellis, MD, PhD, Director of the Lester and Sue Smith Breast
Center, part of the NCI-designated Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer
Center at Baylor College of Medicine said: “This study provides evidence
that using fulvestrant as the first option for previously untreated
hormone receptor-positive advanced breast cancer will prolong the time
before the disease advances and alternative therapies are required.”
The FALCON trial was designed to demonstrate superiority and included
462 postmenopausal women with HR+ metastatic or locally-advanced breast
cancer. The results showed a statistically-significant increase in
investigator-assessed median progression-free survival (PFS),
representing a 20% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death
determined by RECIST - median PFS of 16.6 months in patients who
received FASLODEX, compared to 13.8 months in patients receiving the
aromatase inhibitor ARIMIDEX® (anastrozole) 1mg (HR: 0.797;
95% CI: 0.637-0.999; p=0.049).1
FASLODEX is a hormonal therapy that targets the estrogen receptor (ER),
which can influence the growth of HR+ metastatic breast cancer (MBC),
and helps to slow cancer growth by blocking the ER and targeting it for
degradation.1,3,4,5
The most common adverse reactions (=10%) of any grade reported in
patients in the FASLODEX arm were arthralgia, hot flash, fatigue, and
nausea.1
First approved in 2002, FASLODEX has been used as a monotherapy for the
treatment of postmenopausal women with HR+ MBC whose cancer has
progressed following prior antiestrogen therapy.6 In 2016,
FASLODEX was approved by the FDA in combination with palbociclib, for
the treatment of women with HR+, HER2- advanced or MBC, whose cancer has
progressed after endocrine therapy.1,7
Important Safety Information About FASLODEX
Contraindications
-
FASLODEX is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to
the drug or to any of its components. Hypersensitivity reactions,
including urticaria and angioedema, have been reported in association
with FASLODEX
Risk of Bleeding
-
Because FASLODEX is administered intramuscularly, it should be used
with caution in patients with bleeding diatheses, thrombocytopenia, or
anticoagulant use
Hepatic Impairment
-
FASLODEX is metabolized primarily in the liver. A 250-mg dose is
recommended in patients with moderate hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh
class B). FASLODEX has not been evaluated in patients with severe
hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh class C)
Injection Site Reaction
-
Use caution while administering FASLODEX at the dorsogluteal injection
site due to the proximity of the underlying sciatic nerve. Injection
site related events including sciatica, neuralgia, neuropathic pain,
and peripheral neuropathy have been reported with FASLODEX injection
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity and Lactation
-
Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females
of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during
FASLODEX treatment and for 1 year after the final dose. Advise
lactating women not to breastfeed during treatment with FASLODEX and
for 1 year after the final dose because of the potential risk to the
infant
Immunoassay Measurement of Serum Estradiol
-
Due to structural similarity of fulvestrant and estradiol, FASLODEX
can interfere with estradiol measurement by immunoassay, resulting in
falsely elevated estradiol levels
Adverse Reactions
Monotherapy
-
The most common adverse reactions occurring in =5% of patients
receiving FASLODEX 500 mg were: injection site pain, nausea, bone
pain, arthralgia, headache, back pain, fatigue, pain in extremity, hot
flash, myalgia, vomiting, anorexia, diarrhea, asthenia,
musculoskeletal pain, cough, dyspnea, and constipation
-
Increased hepatic enzymes (ALT, AST, ALP) occurred in >15% of FASLODEX
patients and were not dose-dependent
Combination Therapy
-
The most frequently reported serious adverse reactions in patients
receiving FASLODEX plus palbociclib were infections (3%), pyrexia
(1%), neutropenia (1%), and pulmonary embolism (1%)
-
The most common adverse reactions (=10%) of any grade reported in
patients receiving FASLODEX 500 mg plus palbociclib 125 mg/day were:
neutropenia, leukopenia, infections, fatigue, nausea, anemia,
stomatitis, headache, diarrhea, thrombocytopenia, constipation,
vomiting, alopecia, rash, decreased appetite, and pyrexia
Indications for FASLODEX
Monotherapy
FASLODEX is an estrogen receptor antagonist indicated for the:
-
Treatment of hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth
factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced breast cancer in
postmenopausal women not previously treated with endocrine therapy
-
Treatment of HR-positive advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal
women with disease progression following endocrine therapy
Combination Therapy
-
FASLODEX in combination with palbociclib is indicated for the
treatment of HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast
cancer in women with disease progression after endocrine therapy
Please see full Prescribing
Information with Patient Information.
Important Safety Information About ARIMIDEX
-
Prescription ARIMIDEX is only for postmenopausal women. ARIMIDEX
should not be taken if you are pregnant because it may harm your
unborn child. Do not take ARIMIDEX if you are allergic to any of its
ingredients
-
Based on information from a study in patients with early breast
cancer, women with a history of blockages in heart arteries (ischemic
heart disease) who take ARIMIDEX may have a slight increase in this
type of heart disease compared to similar patients who take tamoxifen
-
ARIMIDEX can cause bone softening/weakening (osteoporosis) increasing
the chance of fractures. In a clinical study in early breast cancer,
there were more fractures (including fractures of the spine, hip, and
wrist) with ARIMIDEX (10%) than with tamoxifen (7%)
-
In a clinical study in early breast cancer, some patients taking
ARIMIDEX had an increase in cholesterol. Skin reactions, allergic
reactions, and changes in blood tests of liver function have also been
reported
-
In the early breast cancer clinical trial, the most common side
effects seen with ARIMIDEX include hot flashes, joint symptoms
(including arthritis and arthralgia), weakness, mood changes, pain,
back pain, sore throat, nausea and vomiting, rash, depression, high
blood pressure, osteoporosis, fractures, swelling of arms/legs,
insomnia, and headache
-
In advanced breast cancer trials, the most common side effects seen
with ARIMIDEX versus tamoxifen include hot flashes, nausea, decreased
energy and weakness, pain, back pain, headache, bone pain, increased
cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, and swelling of arms and
legs. Joint pain/stiffness has been reported in association with the
use of ARIMIDEX
-
ARIMIDEX should not be taken with tamoxifen or estrogen-containing
therapies
Approved Uses for ARIMIDEX
ARIMIDEX is approved for adjuvant treatment (treatment following surgery
with or without radiation) of postmenopausal women with hormone
receptor-positive early breast cancer.
ARIMIDEX is approved for the initial treatment of postmenopausal women
with hormone receptor-positive or hormone receptor-unknown locally
advanced or metastatic breast cancer and for the treatment of
postmenopausal women with advanced breast cancer that has progressed
following treatment with tamoxifen. Patients with hormone
receptor-negative disease and patients who did not previously respond to
tamoxifen therapy rarely responded to ARIMIDEX.
For more information, see your doctor.
Please see full Prescribing
Information.
NOTES TO EDITORS
About FALCON
The FALCON (Fulvestrant and AnastrozoLe COmpared
in endocrine therapy Naïve advanced breast cancer)
trial is a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, multicenter trial
comparing the efficacy and tolerability profile of a 500mg dose of
FASLODEX plus placebo with a 1mg dose of ARIMIDEX plus placebo, in
postmenopausal women with HR+, locally-advanced or metastatic breast
cancer, who have not had prior endocrine therapy.2
The FALCON trial was designed, based on positive results from the Phase
II FIRST trial, which demonstrated a greater median overall survival
nearly six months longer with FASLODEX, when compared to ARIMIDEX.8
About Advanced Breast Cancer or Metastatic Breast Cancer (ABC/MBC)
Advanced/metastatic breast cancer refers to Stages III and IV breast
cancer. Stage III disease may be referred to as locally-advanced breast
cancer. MBC is the most advanced stage of breast cancer (Stage IV), and
occurs when cancer cells have spread beyond the initial tumor site to
other parts of the body outside of the breast. Since there is no cure
for MBC, the goal of current treatment is to delay disease progression
or death.9,10,11
It is estimated that in 2017, there will be approximately 153,000 women
in the US living with MBC, and this number is projected to increase to
approximately 160,000 by the year 2020.12
About FASLODEX
FASLODEX is a medicine for postmenopausal women with hormone
receptor-positive (HR+) advanced breast cancer with disease progression
following endocrine therapy. When taken with palbociclib, it’s used to
treat postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive, human
epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced or
metastatic breast cancer with disease progression after endocrine
therapy. FASLODEX is indicated for HR+, HER2- advanced breast cancer in
postmenopausal women not previously treated with endocrine therapy.1
FASLODEX is a hormonal therapy that targets the estrogen receptor (ER).
The ER is a key driver of disease progression. FASLODEX helps to slow
tumor growth by blocking and degrading the ER.1,3,4,5
About AstraZeneca in Oncology
AstraZeneca has a deep-rooted heritage in Oncology and offers a
quickly-growing portfolio of new medicines that has the potential to
transform patients’ lives and the Company’s future. With at least six
new medicines to be launched between 2014 and 2020, and a broad pipeline
of small molecules and biologics in development, we are committed to
advance New Oncology as one of AstraZeneca’s five Growth Platforms
focused on lung, ovarian, breast and blood cancers. In addition to our
core capabilities, we actively pursue innovative partnerships and
investments that accelerate the delivery of our strategy as illustrated
by our investment in Acerta Pharma in hematology.
By harnessing the power of four scientific platforms – Immuno-Oncology,
Tumor Drivers and Resistance, DNA Damage Response and Antibody-Drug
Conjugates – and by championing the development of personalized
combinations, AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer treatment
and one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that
focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of
prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three
main therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases and
Respiratory. The Company also is selectively active in the areas of
Autoimmunity, Neuroscience and Infection. AstraZeneca operates in over
100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of
patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and
follow us on Twitter @AstraZenecaUS.
References
1. FASLODEX Full Prescribing Information. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP
Wilmington, DE.
2. Robertson JFR, Bondarenko IM, Trishkina E, et al,. Results from the
Phase III, randomised, double-blind, Fulvestrant 500 mg versus
anastrozole 1 mg for hormone receptor-positive advanced breast cancer
(FALCON): a randomised, double-blind, Phase 3 trial. Lancet 2016.
388(10063):2997-3005.
3. Howell A. Is fulvestrant (“FASLODEX”) just another selective estrogen
receptor modulator? Int J Gynecol Cancer. 2006;16(2):521-523.
4. National Cancer Institute. Hormone Therapy for Breast Cancer Fact
Sheet. Available
Online. Accessed August 2017.
5. Mehta RS, Barlow WE, Albain KS, et al. Combination anastrozole and
fulvestrant in metastatic breast cancer. N Engl J Med. 2012 Aug
2;367(5):435-44.
6. AstraZeneca Press Release. FDA approves new indication for FASLODEX®
(fulvestrant). Available
Online. Accessed August 2017.
7. FDA Approval Letter. U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Silver
Spring, MD Accessed August 2017.
8. Ellis MJ, et al. Fulvestrant 500 mg Versus Anastrozole 1 mg for the
First-Line Treatment of Advanced Breast Cancer: Overall Survival
Analysis From the Phase II FIRST Study. J Clin Oncol. 2015 Nov
10;33(32):3781-7. Accessed August 2017.
9. Cleveland Clinic. Diseases and Conditions: Breast Cancer. Available
Online. Last Updated September 5, 2013. Accessed August 2017.
10. Mayo Clinic. Breast Cancer Diagnosis. Available
Online. Last Updated August 16, 2016. Accessed August 2017.
11. American Cancer Society. What Is Advanced Cancer? Atlanta: American
Cancer Society; 2014. Available
online. Accessed August 2017.
12. CancerMPact.Khapps.com: ONC-Prevalence of Metastatic Breast Cancer
in Women 2014-2020. Accessed August 2017.
US-11572 Last Updated 8/17