Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) And Pfizer (PFE) Present Observational Real-World Data Analysis On The Effectiveness And Safety Of Eliquis (Apixaban) Compared To Warfarin In Select High-Risk Patients With Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation

PRINCETON, N.J. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and Pfizer
Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced results from an analysis of
real-world data pooled from four large U.S. insurance claims databases.
Among non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) patients, Eliquis®
(apixaban) was associated with a lower risk of stroke/SE and lower rates
of major bleeding compared to warfarin for the overall population as
well as for each of the selected high-risk patient sub-populations. The
analysis will be presented today at ESC Congress 2017, organized by the
European Society of Cardiology, in Barcelona, Spain.
In this real-world analysis, patients with NVAF receiving either Eliquis
or other oral anticoagulants were identified through the U.S. Optum,
MarketScan, PharMetrics, and Humana databases. The data was pooled after
propensity score matching (PSM) was completed within each database.
Select high-risk subgroups were stratified by age, CHA2DS2-VASc
or HAS-BLED score, congestive heart failure (CHF), coronary artery
disease (CAD), and peripheral artery disease (PAD). The CHA2DS2-VASc
score is a method for estimating stroke risk in patients with
non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the HAS-BLED score helps to
estimate risk of major bleeding in patients with NVAF. In the subgroup
analysis, based upon these variables, Eliquis was associated with
lower risk of stroke/SE and lower rates of major bleeding compared to
warfarin after adjustment for confounding factors. It is important to
note that Eliquis increases the risk of bleeding and can cause
serious, potentially fatal, bleeding.
“Stroke events continue to be a major concern for patients with NVAF as
well as their healthcare providers, and these findings supplement
Eliquis clinical trial data,” said Christoph Koenen, M.D., MBA, VP,
Development Lead, Eliquis, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “This real-world
data analysis helps provide insight into how Eliquis fares in
patient populations and settings that clinicians commonly see in
practice.”
This observational cohort analysis adds to the body of evidence for Eliquis,
which notably includes the Phase 3 ARISTOTLE (Apixaban for Reduction
In STroke and Other ThromboemboLic Events
in Atrial Fibrillation) clinical trial in which the reduction in risk
for stroke/SE, the primary efficacy endpoint for ARISTOTLE, was
generally consistent for Eliquis compared with warfarin across
various patient subgroups.i Real-world data analyses cannot
be used as stand-alone evidence to validate the efficacy and/or safety
of a treatment. Observational real-world studies can only evaluate
association and not causalityii,iii (please see full
methodology and additional limitations, as well as indications and
important safety information for Eliquis, later in this press
release).
“The global need to address stroke related to NVAF has never been
greater, and the Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance is intentionally
focused on helping to reduce the risk of stroke for as many patients as
possible among a broad range of patient type scenarios,” said Rory
O’Connor, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Pfizer Internal Medicine. “We
believe real-world data analyses via the ACROPOLIS program are helping
to advance deeper levels of insight into how different patient
demographics, comorbidities and disease severity factor into how Eliquis
may impact patient outcomes.”
In this analysis, Eliquis was associated with lower risk of
stroke/SE and lower rates of major bleeding across these risk factors
compared to warfarin (38,470 propensity score matched pairs), with a
mean follow-up of six months.
For full article, please click here.